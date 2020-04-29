The best Tamagotchi toy

If you had a Tamagotchi in the '90s, you can relive your childhood and buy the latest and greatest Tamagotchi toys. Tamagotchi toys of the 21st century expand on the capabilities of their charming predecessors. You still feed and care for your little critters, but now, you're able to play games, create characters, and even connect your Tamagotchi toy to others. Don't think for a minute that this digital pet is low maintenance -- you'll spend plenty of time flexing your nurturing muscles.