The best mini trampoline of 2020

Premium mini trampolines come with a variety of accessories or attachments such as stability bars, resistance cables, or access to an online dashboard. Stability bars fit on either side of the trampoline. They're necessary to execute certain exercises, including Pilates- or barre-inspired ones. Some people keep them on at all times, especially if they're concerned about falling off. Resistance cables attach to the bottom of the trampoline and if they're manipulated properly, can offer a full-body workout. A few mini trampolines come with DVDs or access to online content for workouts and classes to help you learn how to get the most out of your equipment.