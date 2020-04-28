The best neodymium magnet

Neodymium magnets are surprisingly powerful for their size, which means it is easy to end up purchasing too much power for the task at hand. When shopping for a neodymium magnet, you will need to consider its grade, which measures magnetic power. The scale starts at N35 (weak) and goes to N52 (very strong), with gradations in between. Neodymium magnets sold to the general public are usually graded N40 to N42. Even a small magnet at that rating could hold hand tools in place or secure a stack of papers. A larger neodymium magnet does mean more magnetic power, but few average crafters or DIYers need a heavy, N52 magnet for typical home projects.