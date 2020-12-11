The best electric anchor winch

The headline feature with any anchor winch is its weight capacity, and the model name usually gives you a pretty good idea of what that is. Our top pick, for example, is the Deckhand 40 — and its maximum capacity is a 40-pound anchor. A little caution is required however, because occasionally that description can be slightly misleading. Manufacturers might call a particular model a 30, but when you look at the detail they actually recommend an anchor of 20 to 25 pounds. It’s always safer to go with the maker’s suggestion.