Older vehicles with distributor-based ignition systems need their timing checked on a regular basis, otherwise you can have a host of problems. Starting becomes difficult, idling will be rough, performance will drop and fuel consumption will suffer.
It's a job many people can do at home using basic tools and a timing light. Our concise review discusses the important features and highlights a few top models. Our favorite, the Innova 5568 Pro-Timing Light, is easy to use and offers valuable additional information about the health of your ignition system.
What to know before you buy a timing light
The type of timing light you need will depend to a large extent on the engine (or engines) that you want to work on. Most, but by no means all, ignition systems are powered by 12-volt batteries. If you have a 6-volt or 24-volt system, for example, some timing lights may not work. The configuration of the cylinders can have an impact (four cylinder, straight six, V8, etc.), and some models won’t work with two-stroke engines. A timing light also has a limited rpm range, which might be a problem if you’re working on modern high-revving motorcycle engines. Even the best timing light may not cover every eventuality, so you need to check.
Secondly, you’ll want to look at practical aspects. Pistol-grip models are popular because they’re easy to hold and usually have a head that can be positioned at different angles, thus offering considerable versatility when it comes to positioning. On the other hand, pen-styled devices are more compact, making it easier to get into a cramped engine bay. You’ll also want to think about general construction. Timing lights can get knocked about or dropped occasionally so you’ll want a reasonable expectation it can survive. ABS, also used in the manufacture of helmets, is especially tough.
Timing light features
At its most basic, a timing light flashes (strobes) on and off at a rate set by the user. When your timing is correct, the marks on your engine appear to be stationary, even though they’re moving. Simple models do little more than provide that regular strobe, but a better timing light will provide a digital display that gives you accurate feedback as you make adjustments. They might also include a tachometer function, give battery and alternator voltage, and dwell for optimum firing duration.
If you’re choosing a model that connects to the vehicle battery, as many do, make sure you have plenty of cable so reach isn’t restricted. This will be particularly important if the battery isn’t in the engine bay, which is occasionally the case. An often overlooked feature is how bright the timing light is. Many are perfectly adequate in an enclosed garage, but can be almost invisible in daylight. That can make things difficult if you usually work on your vehicle in the yard. A spark plug tester is a useful extra because sometimes your timing isn’t out at all, it’s just a bad plug. Some models also offer a handguard, so you don’t bang your knuckles reaching into the engine bay!
Timing light cost
You can get cheap timing lights for as little as $35, though their features are limited, and you’re unlikely to get a digital readout. Midrange models with displays are $50 and up, and an advanced multifunction timing light could top $100.
Timing light FAQ
Can a timing light be used on all engines?
A. They can be used on any two- or four-stroke gas engine, provided you can get the light onto the timing marks, so that might include boats, motorcycles, some lawn tractors, etc. Diesel motors don't have spark plugs or ignition coils, so the same technique does not apply.
What type of battery does a timing light need?
A. Most connect to the vehicle battery with crocodile clips provided. As the name suggests, a self-contained timing light has its own onboard batteries, often D cells.
Which timing light should I get?
Best of the best timing light
Innova Pro-Timing Light: available at Amazon.com
Our take: High-quality model offers comprehensive information for the enthusiast or pro.
What we like: Multi-function LED offers tachometer, advance, dwell, plus battery and alternator voltage on 2- and 4-stoke motors. Tests to 9,900 rpm. Shock-proof housing for durability. Nice case.
What we dislike: Expensive. Though problems aren't common, there are a few reports of malfunctions.
Best bang for your buck timing light
Innova 3551 Inductive Timing Light: available at Amazon.com
Our take: Popular budget model offers the home mechanic all they need for accurate ignition timing.
What we like: Basic but effective. Checks advance / retard plus no spark condition. Works with almost all 4-stroke ignition systems. Runs to 9,900 rpm. Hand guard.
What we dislike: No readout. Not for 2-stroke motors.
Honorable mention timing light
Our take: Good mid-range model works on two- and four-stroke engines.
What we like: Clear LED display and easy push-button control. Tough ABS shell. Useful 5 foot long connection leads. Maximum engine speed 9,000 rpm.
What we dislike: 12-volt systems only. Xenon flash is not as bright as suggested.
