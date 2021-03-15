The combination of load binder and chain is the industry standard for securing heavy loads. While ratchet straps are fine for small trailers or lightweight goods, their durability and strength are limited.
We've been looking at the various sizes and weight capacities to help you find the best load binder for your needs, and we've also selected a few favorites at the end. Our top pick, the Discount Ramps Steel Load Binder, combines powerful holding with long-term durability and the value demanded by commercial transport owners.
What to know before you buy a load binder
Load binder types
All load binders are made of steel, usually forged (also called drop forged) because it adds ductility. This makes them extremely strong but not brittle, so they can withstand high strain and repeated impacts.
The most common load binder in use today is the ratchet kind. The mechanism is not unlike that used for nylon ratchet straps, though of course considerably more substantial! Ratchets give more control, allowing you to tighten chain in small increments until secure. Usually the ratchet is manually operated, though models do exist that can be tightened more quickly using a cordless impact wrench. However, due to the considerable increase in price, these are not common.
Lever-type load binders are the alternative. They close in a single motion. They are cheaper because the mechanism is simple, and they work more quickly, but safety is sometimes criticized. Kickbacks can cause serious injury, and while rare it’s not unknown for them to spring open. In a worst-case scenario, that could result in you losing a load while driving.
Size, capacity and versatility
There are two main technical considerations: the size of chain the load binder can accommodate, and the weight it can bear. The first is usually quoted in the description. Our favorite, for example, can take chain from 3/8” to 1/2”. Two figures are usually in relation to the load-bearing ability. The working load limit (WLL) is the net weight of the cargo that can be secured. The maximum breaking strength (MBS) is the weight the load binder could take before component failure.
The latter always seems the more impressive — it’s several times the WLL and often tens of thousands of pounds — but it’s the former that’s important when considering the size of load binder you need for a given load. These things need to be worked out carefully. The math isn’t difficult, but it’s worth consulting the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), which offers comprehensive advice so you stay safe and within the law.
Most load binders also allow a degree of adjustability, both in the length of the load binder itself, and the width the hooks can be set. A simple manually operated screw thread provides for extension or tightening. These are often stiff when the load binder is new, but free up with use.
Load binders cost
Cheap load binders start at around $25, though manufacturing quality can be inconsistent. Faulty ratchets are not unknown. Prices in general rise according to load-bearing capacity and chain size. Heavy-duty models run $30-$75. Multipack deals — two or four load binders — may also offer savings.
Load binders FAQ
Q. Do I need to use special chain with load binders?
A. Yes. You should ensure all chains have a safe working load limit in line with the goods being transported. The FMCSA (Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration) can provide details. Chains of insufficient strength are dangerous, and you might also face prosecution for unsafe loading.
Q. Are load binders dangerous?
A. Not inherently, but as with any device involving heavy loads, there's the potential for accidents if you're not careful. We would recommend taking instruction from someone with appropriate experience if you haven't used load binders before.
Which load binder should I get?
Best of the best: Discount Ramps Steel Load Binder
Our take: Heavy-duty model approved by the DOT for commercial transport.
What we like: Forged steel for long working life. Versatile length and hook-width adjustment. Competitively priced. Working load limit of 9,200 pounds, breaking strength of 33,000 pounds.
What we dislike: Occasional manufacturing flaws.
Best bang for your buck: Elitexion Ratchet-Type Chain Load Binder
Our take: Well-made load binder offers high durability and great value.
What we like: Drop-forged and heat treated for strength. Rust-resistant powder coating. Good adjustability. Working load limit of 2,600 pounds, breaking strength of 7,800 pounds.
What we dislike: Very little. A few buyers found the hooks smaller than expected.
Honorable mention: ABN Ratchet Load Chain Binder
Our take: Large hook size and higher working limit for securing heavier loads.
What we like: Forged steel construction offers added toughness. Powder-coated finish resists rust. Working load limit of 9,200 pounds, breaking strength of 33,000 pounds.
What we dislike: Some initial stiffness.
