xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
The best inspection mirror

By Zachary Visconti
BestReviews
Apr 04, 2021 10:58 AM
Inspection mirrors with a handle clip are helpful since they allow you to fasten the mirror to a nearby object, freeing up your hands in tight situations.
Inspection mirrors are a handy tool for mechanics, law enforcement officials and others needing adjustable mirror angles with telescoping arms.

Inspection mirrors are used to view areas that are otherwise hard to reach and see. Mechanics may use them to better see underneath a car. The average person may want one to help them see what’s in a high cabinet or underneath the couch.

To learn more about these simple and useful tools, read our buying guide. Our top choice, Tooluxe Telescoping Inspection Mirror, is a quality choice with a reach of up to 30 inches.

What to know before you buy an inspection mirror

Extension length

Telescoping or extension length refers to the maximum reach an inspection mirror has. Most inspection mirrors vary in telescoping length between 18 and 40 inches.

Mirror size and shape

The actual size of the lens on an inspection mirror can also vary, usually between 2 and 3 inches, while the shape may be a circle, an oval or a rectangle.

Inspection mirror features

Handle and neck

Most telescoping inspection mirrors include some kind of handle, with many offering a gel-like, ergonomic grip to hold onto while you work.

LED light

LED lights are an upgraded feature for inspection mirrors and do away with the user’s need for a flashlight.

Neck joint

Many inspection mirrors are criticized for the neck joint falling out of place easily or wearing out over time, which isn’t something you want to happen while you’re in the middle of using it.

Inspection mirror cost

Inspection mirrors usually cost $4-$20, with more expensive models typically offering extra features like built-in LED lights, extra-long telescoping arms and additional tools.

Inspection mirror FAQ

Which is better: a ball joint or a hinge joint inspection mirror?

A. A ball joint inspection mirror gives the user more control over the mirror's angle since they can rotate 360 degrees instead of just forward and back.

What are the best qualities to have in an inspection mirror?

A. Finding the best inspection mirror largely depends on your needs. In general, most people value inspection mirrors with the longest arm extension, the most mirror angle flexibility and a small, powerful LED light.

Which inspection mirror should I get?

Best of the best inspection mirror

Tooluxe Telescoping Inspection Mirror: available at Amazon

Our take: This mirror is 2.25 inches, and it even comes with a replacement mirror in case the first mirror breaks.

What we like: This telescoping inspection mirror offers easy adjustments in any direction, a comfortable grip and a handle that extends up to 30 inches. It also includes a backup mirror.

What we dislike: Some have claimed that the mirrors don't attach to the handle very securely.

Best bang for your buck inspection mirror

SE Telescoping Round Inspection Mirror: available at Amazon

Our take: This sturdy inspection mirror is more affordable, and it features a smaller mirror at just two inches, which is great for tight spaces.

What we like: Extends up to 33.5 inches and includes an easy-to-use swivel neck to rotate the mirror. Comfortable, ergonomic grip.

What we dislike: The mirror doesn't always stay pointed at a given angle, especially after long-term use.

Honorable mention inspection mirror

Ullman Devices LED Inspection Mirror: available at Amazon

Our take: Although it's a bit pricier than a regular inspection mirror, this model features a convenient LED lamp, making it perfect for use in spaces that require a little extra light.

What we like: The LED light is a major bonus, plus it extends out to 35 inches. The handle is more heavy-duty than most telescoping mirrors, and the mirror is just 1.375 inches, making it great for tight, dimly lit spaces.

What we dislike: While the light is helpful, it's not particularly bright.

Honorable mention inspection mirror #2

Titan Telescoping Inspection Mirror: available at Amazon

Our take: This oval telescoping mirror is a decent choice, though many require longer inspection mirrors than the 21 inches this model provides.

What we like: The mirror is rigid and won't fall out of place. The oval shape and relatively small size makes it a good option for tight spaces.

What we dislike: At just 21 inches, the extending arm doesn't reach as far as most other models.

Honorable mention inspection mirror #3

Optional Life Telescoping LED Lighted Inspection Mirror: available at Amazon

Our take: This rectangular inspection mirror can extend to an impressive 34 inches and features a built-in LED light and a 360-degree swivel mirror.

What we like: This telescoping mirror's grip is sturdy and won't rotate while you use it. We also like the LED light, the length and the comfortable grip.

What we dislike: Many users report that the light shines in their eyes, so it can be a little tough to use.

Zachary Visconti is a writer for BestReviews.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

