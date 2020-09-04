The best beard wash

A beard wash still has many of the same ingredients as hair shampoo or body wash, but it also includes special emollients and oils that soften and condition the beard and underlying skin. The first stages of beard growth can be uncomfortably itchy, as hairs begin to grow to length. Facial hair does not retain as much natural oil as head hair, so the underlying skin can become dry and flaky, a situation known as beardruff. Beards also need to be washed regularly to remove any food residue, dust, or pollen that the wearer encounters during the day.