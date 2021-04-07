How to print from an iPad

How to print pictures and documents from your iPad
While hard copies of documents are becoming less and less essential in today’s digitized world, there are instances in which being able to print directly from your device is necessary and helpful. Perhaps you’re looking to print photos, or you want to print work documents from your device. This how-to guide will walk you through the steps to print directly from your iPad.
Use AirPrint
AirPrint is an Apple technology that allows you to print documents or photos directly from your Apple device without having to install any additional software. It's the quickest and easiest way to print. The majority of wireless printers on the market today are AirPrint-enabled, but you will need to check whether your model supports AirPrint before following these steps, as older printers may not support it. Apple has a list here of all printers which are compatible with AirPrint.
- First, ensure your iPad and printer are connected to the same WiFi network.
- Locate the document you want to print and tap "Share" (normally located at either the top or bottom of the screen) and then select "Print" in the list of options.
- Tap on the "Select Printer" option and choose your AirPrint-enabled printer. If you have more than one AirPrint printer connected to the same network, ensure you choose the one you wish to print from.
- Here you can select your options, such as how many copies to print, or the desired page range.
- To complete the process, simply tap "Print" (generally located in the top right-hand corner of the screen).
The best AirPrint enabled printers
Canon Pixma TS3320: available at AmazonThis is a more expensive pick, but its affordability doesn't mean a compromise on quality. This Canon model is compact and puts printing from your iPad at the touch of a button, making it ideal for home printing.
Brother HL-L2350DW Compact Monochrome Laser Printer: available at AmazonPerfect for super-quick printing, this model can print up to 32 pages a minute. It also has a 250-page capacity paper tray, so if quick, bulk printing from your device is what you're after, this printer is a great option.
How to print without AirPrint
If you already own a printer that's not enabled with AirPrint but is wireless, you can still print from an iPad fairly easily. The best method is through downloading a third-party app to your iPad, such as PrintCentral Pro or PrinterPro. These apps print directly to most wireless printers without the need for any additional software.
Heather Roy is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.
Latest Consumer Reviews
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.