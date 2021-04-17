Amazon announces new version of Echo Buds

According to Amazon, the most noteworthy improvements of the newest generation of Echo Buds include more powerful noise-cancellation technology and a more comfortable fit. They sought to rectify the first-generation’s sizing issue with the redesign, making these 21% smaller than the initial version. In addition to improved comfort, the more compact fit will theoretically improve the sound quality of the new Echo Buds — and since we were already impressed by the sound quality of the first-gen, we’re excited to put the new Buds to the test.