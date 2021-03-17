iPad vs. iPad Air: which is right for you?

Should I get an iPad or an iPad Air?
Apple’s popular line of tablets have always made users feel like they’re getting a cutting-edge experience. The company's first-generation iPad set the standard for what’s possible in a portable device by putting the power of a personal computer into a sleek and stylish package. Successive models built on that design have resulted in even thinner, lighter and more powerful machines.
Perhaps it’s no surprise then that Apple’s latest iPads are the company’s most impressive yet. Released in 2020, the new iPad and iPad Air each pack an arsenal of features into slim, portable bodies.
Of course, this also makes choosing between them harder than ever. To help you decide which model is right for you, we’ll break down the pros and cons to provide the full picture.
How much do the 2020 iPads cost?
The iPad Air comes in at $599. That makes it a midtier model, designed to bridge the gap between the Pro and standard iPad — with some distinguishing features. For those who can't afford the latest and greatest tech, the Air and the iPad are both great options.
What's the difference between the iPad and iPad Air?
Whether using the tablet to watch movies, designing graphic illustrations or simply surfing the web, display quality is one of the most important factors when making a selection. Luckily, Apple is known for its uncompromising screen standards, and the new iPad and iPad Air are no different.
At 10.9 inches, the 4th-generation iPad Air boasts a larger screen than the iPad. It also has slimmer bezels around the edge of the device, a higher-end LCD display and a power button that doubles as a fingerprint sensor. The 4th-generation Air looks almost identical to the iPad Pro, albeit at a more reasonable price.
The 8th-generation iPad has a slightly smaller display at 10.2 inches. It also looks more typical of Apple's earlier tablets. It features thicker bezels on the top and bottom to incorporate the home button and camera. But it still has the same sleek construction and stylish aluminum body expected from an Apple device.
Beyond the display itself, the new Air incorporates USB-C, while the iPad still uses Apple’s proprietary lighting port. Also, each gets around 10 hours of battery life, which is plenty for most people. The Air does come in more color options, including green, sky blue, and rose gold.
Comparing the iPad and iPad Air on power and storage
One of the flaws that kept users from fully embracing tablets in the past was the relatively weak processing power compared to laptops. This made it difficult to use for anything beyond surfing the web or watching media. Today, however, all that has changed. Tablets like the iPad and Air are nearly powerful enough to replace the laptop altogether.
The iPad Air is the first device to incorporate Apple’s new A14 Bionic chip, making it significantly faster than both its predecessor and the standard iPad. Combine that with up to 256 gigabytes of storage, and the Air is ready to handle basically anything that might be thrown at a traditional computer, from video editing to illustration work.
The 8th-generation iPad, meanwhile, sports a A12 bionic chip and a maximum storage capacity of 128 gigabytes. While the iPad is less powerful than the Air, it’s an upgrade from the last generation iPad. And it’s plenty capable of handling everyday tasks like video streaming and document editing.
How do the cameras on the iPad and iPad Air compare?
Unless it’s your primary device, you probably don’t need a tablet with a great camera. Fortunately, the iPad and iPad Air both come equipped with solid shooters.
The iPad Air sports an updated 12MP rear camera and a 7MP selfie lens. It also allows for a range of special features, including smart HDR, wide color capture and 4K video recording.
The 8th-generation iPad sticks with the same 8MP rear camera and 1.2MP front shooter as its predecessor. Obviously, you’re not going to get the same quality images out of these lenses, but they’ll still let you shoot and record decent pictures, including panoramas, slow-motion, and time-lapse video.
Software and accessories for the iPad and iPad Air
While this year’s design and power upgrades are impressive enough on their own, what they really allow for is to take full advantage of Apple’s software.
Both the iPad and Air ship with iPadOS 14, the most advanced tablet OS experience to date. Among its improvements are a slew of new multitasking features, which make navigating Apple’s wealth of apps easier than ever.
Beyond software, both tablets work with a handful of add-on accessories that can help get even more out of the device. The Air is compatible with the new Apple Pencil 2 and the Magic Keyboard.
The iPad is compatible with the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, which both work well with less intensive tasks.
Both models also have a number of cases, stands, and screen protectors designed to fit their specific dimensions. We like this case for the Air.
Which iPad is best?
Clearly, both the 8th-generation iPad and 4th-generation iPad Air are as capable as ever. Deciding which iPad to choose depends on the buyer's budget.
If someone is looking for a more premium tablet experience and has a little extra money to spend, the iPad Air is a no-brainer. It’s basically a budget iPad Pro, offering the latest and greatest in cutting-edge features at a more reasonable price point.
However, if looking for a basic tablet for everyday use, the iPad is the clear winner. In fact, we’d say the regular iPad is the best choice for most people, given its solid performance, quality and affordable price.
Chase Brush is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.
