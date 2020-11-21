HP Pavilion All-in-One review: Is this desktop computer as versatile and user-friendly as it claims?

Ports: All of the connectivity ports on this model are located on the back of the computer. Initially, it seemed like this would be an awkward, impractical place, or, at the very least, an annoyance. However, after using the computer for a bit and needing to access the ports, we realized that they were actually in a fairly ideal location. That they were in the back helped keep our physical workspace – the place where the computer, mouse, and keyboard sit – clutter-free.