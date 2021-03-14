Taking a screenshot or screen recording on iPad
One of the easiest ways to save information or images on Apple's iPad is to take a screenshot. Taking a screenshot on an iPad will capture the screen exactly as it appears and save it to your Photos app, where you can send it to friends, Airdrop it to a MacBook or share it via another method.
How to take a screenshot on iPad
While the process of taking a screenshot is similar on almost any iPad, there are a few small factors that can affect exactly how it’s done.
Mostly, the process will vary a little bit depending on whether you have an iPad with or without a home button. Though many newer models of Apple’s best iPads feature a larger display with no home button, many still do include it, which will be used to take a screenshot.
Taking a screenshot on iPads with a home button
- For iPads with a home button, simply press and release both the top/power button and the home button at the same time. No need to hold them down. A simple, simultaneous tap of both buttons will work.
- A thumbnail of the screenshot will appear. Tap on the thumbnail to make it bigger to edit the screenshot, choose how to share it or delete it and try again. If someone wants to save the screenshot for later and doesn't want to immediately open it, they can swipe the thumbnail to the left instead of tapping on it and it will save to the Photos album.
Taking a screenshot on iPads without a home button
- If someone has an iPad without a home button, the process is similar. Simply press the top/power button and the volume up button simultaneously, tapping them at the same time without holding them down.
- Just like on an iPad with a home button, a thumbnail of the screenshot will appear. Tapping on the thumbnail will make the screenshot bigger and let you edit it, choose how to share it or delete it, among other things, or you can just swipe the thumbnail left to save it for later in the Photos album.
Taking a screen recording on an iPad
Another way to save what’s on an iPad’s screen is with screen recording. Like taking a screenshot, screen recording allows someone to save what’s on their screen but does so by taking a video instead of just a picture, perfect if they want to show others their movements navigating around the iPad, simulate doom-scrolling or anything else they’d use a video capture for instead of a screenshot.
- To create a screen recording, look to see if the feature appears in the Control Center. To do so, go to Settings > Control Center, then tap the green plus beside Screen Recording. If Screen Recording appears up above with a red minus, the tool has already been added to the Control Center.
- To screen record, open the Control Center and tap the Screen Record button and it will count down from three before it turns from gray to red and starts to record.
- Once you're finished recording, you can either tap the red status bar at the top of the screen or go back to the Control Center and tap the Screen Record button again. It should turn back from red to gray to indicate it is not recording. Your screen recording will be saved to your Photos album.
Zachary Visconti is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.