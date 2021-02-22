How to fix a blown speaker

Blown speaker repair
So, you’re blasting music one day and, all of a sudden, your speakers don’t sound right.
If the sound is noticeably distorted, then your speakers could be blown out.
Speakers are designed to handle the amount of power advertised for them, but that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea to blast your speakers at full capacity for too long because if you do, then you run the risk of blowing them out.
Unfortunately, sometimes the damage is irreversible, but you can try a few things to fix them before replacing them.
Fixing your blown speaker
It might be tough to determine whether your speaker is blown because the sound could be very subtle, but you’ll know your speaker is blown if there’s noticeable distortion, even at normal volume levels.
If it sounds like a buzzing noise, lack of bass or treble, or a popping sound, there’s likely a tear in the cone. A torn cone is usually the result of high volumes and equalizer settings boosting the bass. High amplification and power output can also cause the cone to move in a way that results in a tear.
Home and car speakers are susceptible to cone tearing if they’re overpowered, but instrument amplifiers generally aren’t due to their design.
If you use a multi-speaker system, you can determine which one is damaged by using an equalizer to isolate each speaker until you find the culprit.
Once you’ve done that, the easiest way to determine if you have a torn cone is to disassemble your speaker and inspect it. There may be a tear in the soft foam surrounding the cone or in the cone itself. If the cone is fine, it could be a melted voice coil that’s causing issues.
Once you’ve identified the problem, there are a few things you can do to try and repair it.
If the problem is a torn cone, you can sew the cone fabric back together with a needle and then apply glue. You can also use silicone rubber gel to stick the material together instead of threading a needle altogether.
If the cone is severely damaged or the voice coil has melted, you'll need to have it reconed. Reconing involves replacing the surround, the cone, and the voice coil. It can be a costly repair if you have a professional do it, but you can try it yourself using a reconing kit.
If the problem turns out to be in the electrical wiring leading to the amplifier, it’s best to have a professional look at it.
Usually, it’s impractical to repair a blown speaker, as repairs can often cost more than replacements, but whether you had a car or home speaker fail on you, there are many viable replacements.
The best speaker replacements
Car speakers
For those with blown car speakers, JBL GX Series car loudspeakers are a great replacement option.
These speakers offer 180 watts of power to deliver an outstanding sound with fantastic highs and lows, meaning you’ll get a lot of bang for your buck. You can also adjust the tweeter level on these speakers to eliminate external noise.
A little bit lower on the price spectrum for those with a budget are the Pioneer G Series 2-way speakers. The polypropylene woofer makes for a durable speaker with a large dome tweeter to deliver a crisp and rich sound. Anyone looking for a low-cost replacement car speaker with pristine highs and mids will be pleased with Pioneer's G Series.
Those willing to dish out a few extra bucks to replace their blown car speaker should check out the Hertz CPX 690 Pro Oval speakers.
These speakers offer 360 watts of power and deliver high-quality audio without distortion, even at high volume levels. They’re also equipped with a radial ventilation system to keep temperatures low and prevent the overheating of coils (which may be why you’re here in the first place).
Home speakers
If one of the speakers for your home system blew out, you could replace it with a relatively inexpensive Phillips Bluetooth Stereo System.
This home speaker isn’t expensive, but it may surprise you. It has USB, FM radio, MP3, and Bluetooth for easy streaming from your phone or tablet and comes with a dual amplifier for deep bass without interfering with higher frequencies.
If you don't mind spending a little more on your replacement home stereo system, the Sony Compact Stereo Sound System makes for an excellent replacement. It's a compact home speaker system, but it's got enough power to fill an office, bedroom, or living room space and comes with Bluetooth and NFC wireless streaming capabilities.
The Sony Shake Audio System is the best home stereo system for a top-tier home speaker replacement. The acoustic design allows for excellent mids and powerful bass with a one-inch tweeter and 7.87-inch woofer. The sound quality is enough to make this the perfect home stereo system, but the cool LED lights are the cherry on top.
