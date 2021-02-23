How to delete your Facebook profile

Deleting your Facebook account
Perhaps you’ve seen enough political arguments or engagement and pregnancy announcements from high school classmates you haven’t spoken to in over a decade. Or maybe you don’t want to receive any more weekly notifications pointing out that you spent more time on your phone each day than you did sleeping at night and want to cut down on screen time.
Either way, if you’ve decided the time has come to quit Facebook, we can help you deactivate the platform. Read on to learn how to get started.
The difference between deactivating and deleting a Facebook profile
First, you'll need to decide whether you want to permanently get rid of your account or just temporarily suspend it.
Deleting the Facebook account
If you want to delete your Facebook account altogether, that means you won't ever be able to reactivate it and the profile, photos, posts, videos, and all other information associated with the account will be erased and inaccessible going forward. If you use your Facebook login for other apps or websites, you may need to contact each specific platform to recover that information or try to reset your login. The same goes for using a Facebook account to access Oculus. Deleting your Facebook account will delete your Oculus information, including app purchases and achievements. Any remaining store credits will be forfeited.
Access to Facebook Messenger will also be lost. Friends will still have copies of messages from deleted users in their Facebook Messenger inbox, though.
Deactivating the Facebook account
If you want the option to return to Facebook eventually, you should choose this option. It allows continued access to Facebook Messenger (that needs to be deactivated separately) and friends would still see your name on their friends list. Group admins may still be able to see the deactivated user’s posts and comments, along with their name — the person's name just isn't clickable, because your profile is deactivated. Reactivating can be done any time by simply logging into Facebook again, or using the account information to log into another integrated platform.
How to deactivate a Facebook account from the web
- After logging into Facebook on your desktop or laptop, click the drop-down arrow in the upper righthand corner of your newsfeed.
- Click Settings & Privacy, then select Settings.
- On the Settings page, scroll over to the left column and pick Your Facebook Information.
- On the Your Facebook Information page, select Deactivation and Deletion.
- From there, you can decide which to choose to temporarily deactivate or permanently delete your profile. Click Continue to proceed and confirm the selected action.
How to deactivate a Facebook account from the app
- Open the Facebook app and select the three horizontal lines icon in the lower right corner.
- Scroll down and select Settings & Privacy.
- Click Settings.
- Select Account Ownership and Control.
- Pick Deactivation and Deletion and decide which option to proceed with and click Continue.
- Delete the Facebook app from your phone.
Should you miss doom scrolling and want to jump back on Facebook, try playing an engaging mobile game like Sudoku or Two Dots, reading a book or article, or calling or texting a friend or family member to catch up — then see if you still miss Facebook.
