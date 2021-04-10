Fire tablet vs. iPad

There are four iPad models available at a range of prices. The iPad mini is the smallest device with a 7.9-inch screen, followed by the standard iPad, which offers reasonable processing power in a larger form factor. The iPad Air is very thin and capable of demanding tasks like video editing, while the more powerful iPad Pro is a portable workstation with the largest display available at up to 12.9 inches. All iPads are compatible with the accurate and responsive Apple Pencil for drawing or writing, and all iPads use Apple's proprietary Lightning connector or USB-C for rapid charging.