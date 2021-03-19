The best streaming services

Streaming service comparison
The world of streaming services continues to grow, with new options, original shows, and convenient features that make watching exactly what you want, when you want, and how you want, easier than ever.
When it comes to the major streaming services, the question isn’t so much which one is the best, but which ones are the best for you? We’ll take a look at the big names and some niche offerings to help you better decide the service – or more likely services – to use for your viewing pleasure.
Netflix
Netflix: $14 per month for the standard plan and $18 per month for premiumNetflix features a vast and ever-growing catalog of dramas, comedies, limited-series, and documentaries from the United States as well as around the world. It boasts one of the best user interfaces, including the continuous watch feature, and was the first service to stream an entire season of a series at once. Netflix has even had some of its series nab Emmy and Oscar nominations and wins.
Netflix pros
- Offers three plans, including a plan that streams in 4K, which allows up to four viewers simultaneously on different screens.
- It has a vast and varied collection of foreign content.
- Offers diverse genres, including romance, kid's cartoons, action, drama and reality TV.
Netflix cons
- It recently raised the rp for each plan.
- Most original shows don't tend to last more than a couple years with lots of fan favorites cancelled after two or three seasons as shows grow too expensive. Netflix also strives to create more new content for first-time subscribers to easily jump into.
- Its catalog can be overwhelming with options when trying to decide what to watch.
Best original content on Netflix
“Bridgerton,” “Queen’s Gambit,” “Ozark,” “Stranger Things,” “Glow” and “The Witcher” are just some of Netflix’s popular original shows. “Roma,” “Marriage Story” and “The Irishman” are among some of its award-winning original movies.
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video: $8.99 per month for standalone video service; $12.99 per month or $119 per year with Prime benefitsLike Netflix, Amazon Prime Video was one of the first original streaming services and now features a vast and varied collection of films and shows. The service boasts both acquired content and originals like Netflix, with the option of incorporating other network channels into your package. What's more, like Netflix, Prime has had several series earn Emmy and Oscar nominations and wins.
Amazon Prime pros
- It also includes free shipping and access to video games and audio services with a Prime subscription (not with a standalone subscription).
- You can rent or buy new movie releases.
- There are lots of extra channel add-on possibilities, including Starz, hayu, Out TV, and Shudder.
Amazon Prime cons
- If you add channels to your package, the price increases.
- Most of its original series are geared towards adults.
Best original content on Amazon Prime
“The Boys,” “Fleabag,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and a partnership for horror films with the studio Blumhouse headline some of Prime Video’s most popular selections of the last couple years. Coming soon is a much-anticipated return to Middle Earth with “The Lord of the Rings,” a new, big-budget series that has already been renewed for a second season.
Disney+
Disney+: $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year; will increase to $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year on March 21.Even though it debuted in November 2019, Disney's streaming service is still booming, with a catalog of quality new and old content, including beloved animated films from the '90s, new superhero movies, and lots of documentaries from the company's lengthy past and bustling present.
This service offers family-friendly content, with no R-rated material, and includes content warnings on older films and series that include racist stereotypes and offensive cultural depictions.
Disney+ pros
- Its catalog includes Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and National Geographic content.
- You can skip the theater — new Disney films premiere on the platform
- There's only one plan, and it includes 4K streaming, four simultaneous viewers, and 5.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos.
- The content often features extras, like featurettes, deleted scenes, and commentary.
- Terrific user interface with parental controls and personalized profile pictures.
- You can bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ for a discount.
Disney+ cons
- Some adults may not enjoy the lack of R-rated content.
- Prices are rising this year.
- With many disparate properties, like Disney Channel kids shows and Marvel movies, there is likely to be content adults are not interested in.
- There's a cost for skipping the theatres and watching movie premieres at home: $30.
Best original content on Disney+
“The Mandalorian” and “WandaVision” are the foundation for the expanding TV universes related to Star Wars and Marvel, respectively. There are about a dozen shows coming soon related to both series in the next year, as well as more Pixar, live action, and Disney Animation movies.
HBO Max
HBO Max: $14.99/monthThis relatively new service replaced HBO GO and HBO Now, simplifying what was an unnecessary division of platforms. It's now the go-to place for HBO's vast collection of content for both HBO cable subscribers — it's easier to access movies and old HBO shows on HBO Max — and those who want HBO as a standalone streaming service. Like the previous services, HBO Max also offers original content.
HBO Max pros
- Includes HBO dramas, comedies, specials, original movies, and documentaries.
- HBO MAX originals don't appear on the cable network, including films that skipped theatrical release go directly to the service.
- There are plans to release Warner Bros' 2021 film slate simultaneously on demand and in theaters at no extra cost.
- It supports 4K HDR resolution.
HBO Max cons
- It's one of the more expensive options, especially considering there's limited new and original content.
- Most of its original new programming has not been well-received.
Best original content on HBO Max
Big blockbusters will premiere in the theaters and go straight to HBO Max; “Wonder Woman 1984” debuted earlier this year, and “Dune,” “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “The Matrix 4” will premiere later this year. As for original series, “The Flight Attendant” is a dark, pulpy drama that is coming back for a second season.
Hulu
Hulu: $5.99 per month with ads or $11.99 per month without adsHulu has evolved into a unique service. You can stream shows with or without ads, as well as opt to pay for a live TV feature, allowing you to access to some cable networks, helping you cut the cord with the cable company. However, including the live TV feature may not save you money depending on your cable subscription.
Hulu was recently acquired by Disney, raising questions about how Hulu and Disney+ would sort and stream content. Hulu boasts a range of original programs as well as new content from cable networks that are added to the service the day after their premiere. Disney also announced lots of new content coming, with more shows coming to Hulu, a service that’s evolving more toward quantity rather than quality.
Hulu pros
- There's a live TV upgrade.
- You can bundle with Disney+ and ESPN+ for a discount.
- There's a wide variety of content for all ages and interests.
Hulu cons
- If you have a cable subscription and Hulu, you may find Hulu's offerings redundant.
- It lacks prestige content.
Best original content on Hulu
“Palm Springs” and “Happiest Season” were two sweet, funny and acclaimed films that the service acquired the past year. The Handmaid’s Tale returns soon for a fifth season, along with more seasons of “The Great” and “Love, Victory.”
Apple TV+
Apple TV+: $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.Apple looks to focus on quality over quantity, with a limited catalog of content featuring big name talent. Apple TV+ looks to rival Disney+ as a mostly family-friendly service; while there are some shows with adult content, the service avoids gratuitous sex and violence in its programming.
Apple TV pros
- Discounts, bundling and lengthy free trial options are available when buying Apple products.
- It offers a low price.
- Well-rated shows.
Apple TV cons
- There's a lack of content.
- It's compatible with most Apple products.
Best original shows on Apple TV+
“The Morning Show,” starring Steve Carrell, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, was the major, high-profile show the service promoted, and the comedy “Ted Lasso” has gained a wide audience. “For All Mankind” is returning for a second season, as is the period comedy “Dickinson.” Unscripted shows starring Jon Stewart and Oprah Winfrey are also in the works.
Honorable mentions
- Peacock: This is a standalone or cable-bundled service featuring new and old content from NBC with ad ($4.99) and ad-free ($9.99) plans.
- Kanopy: This free streaming service features critically-acclaimed content from around the world, including documentaries, dramas, and comedies. Requires a membership to a participating public library.
- Criterion Collection: This paid service is aimed at film buffs and movie lovers features acclaimed old and contemporary content. $10.99 per month or $99.99 per year.
- CuriosityStream: This inexpensive service exclusively offers documentaries. $20 per year.
- Hoopla: Another free, library-integrated service where you can borrow and stream film, TV, music, and books.
- RetroCrush: This free streaming platform has a premium upgrade featuring a vast library of anime content.
- Shudder: This service is dedicated to horror and science-fiction fare. $5 per month.
- Discovery+: This service features content from the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Animal Planet, Food Network, A&E, Lifetime and OWN among other lifestyle and reality content-driven channels. $4.99 per month.
- Paramount+: Coming March 4, this service from Viacom is a rebranded and updated version of CBS All Access, which will now include content from MTV, Nickelodeon, BET, Comedy Central and CBS. Prices and titles still to be announced.
Which streaming service is best?
Each streaming service provides a different catalog and viewing experience, so it’s not necessarily that one is better than the other. Most people are likely to subscribe to more than one service, especially if they don’t have cable.
We love Netflix as the go-to service that offers the most varied content and provides a lot of entertainment as a sole service. However, Disney+ is a must have for Marvel and Star Wars fans, as well as families who enjoy their animated and kids’ content.
AppleTV+ is more of a secondary service: it doesn’t have enough content yet to be a main source of entertainment. Like Amazon Prime Video, Apple wants users to enlist with other services the company offers. If you’re into Apple products or enjoy the many benefits that come with Amazon Prime, you might like those two streaming services.
There are many options, but there is no shortage of content to enjoy. The biggest choice you’ll have will be what to watch next.
