The best Sceptre TV

Sceptre manufactures a range of TV sizes, from as small as around 30 inches up to 65 inches. Size is measured from one diagonal to the other, with 55 inches typical for an average-size family or living room. Sceptre also offers an 85-inch TV for those looking for something massive. Note that Sceptre TVs often lack extra features, like high refresh rates, meaning that some blur may occur on large TVs.