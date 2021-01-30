The best printer for college students

It’s safe to say that college students do a fair amount of printing. To keep things simple and to save trips to the campus print center, it’s smart to buy a printer for your dorm room.
Think about the printing jobs you anticipate over the next few years. For some students, a basic black-and-white printer is all they need. Other students, however, may require more advanced features like scanning, copying, or duplex printing. Fortunately, there’s a printer out there for everyone and every budget.
Learn more about the best printers for college students in this buying guide. We're covering essential features to compare, and we're sharing a few of our favorite printers at the end. Our top choice, the HP ENVY Pro 6455 Wireless All-in-One Printer, remains a crowd favorite for its ultra-reliable connectivity for no-hassle printing.
Considerations when choosing printers for college students
Inkjet vs. laser printers
There are two types of printers: inkjet and laser printers. Inkjet printers spray ink onto paper through a nozzle. These tend to be more affordable than laser printers, especially if you buy a monochrome model. However, inkjet printers are notorious for printing slowly, so they’re not the best if you’re looking for a speedy, responsive printer.
Laser printers fuse toner to paper. While they cost more up front, their toners last significantly longer and require less frequent replacements. Laser printers earn praise for printing black and white documents quickly, though they aren’t as good as inkjets at printing crisp images.
All-in-one printers
All-in-one printers have the features of several devices, making them a solid investment if you have more complex printing needs. In addition to printing, these models typically possess a built-in scanner, copier, and fax machine. Many all-in-one printers also offer duplex printing. Given their capabilities, all-in-one printers cost more than regular printers.
Compatibility
Before you finalize your purchase, it’s crucial to cross-reference device compatibility between a printer and your PC. Newer printers might not be compatible with older operating systems, whereas older printer models might not pair at all with newer PCs. Only some printers are compatible with Mac OS.
Features
Size
Because most college students are limited on space in dorms, footprint is a key consideration when choosing a printer. It’s difficult to make room for tall, bulky printers with extra-long trays. Instead, compact printers are the better option. Fortunately, many budget-priced printers for college students have small footprints.
Connectivity
In addition to a USB cable for wired printing, many printers have WiFi connectivity for easy remote printing. Newer printers offer cloud-based printing from third-party services like Google Cloud Print or Dropbox. Other new printers have companion apps for convenient mobile printing.
Setup
Setting up a printer isn’t just a matter of plugging it in. Rather, most printers require driver downloads to connect with your computer. If you share your dorm and printer with others, the drivers need to be installed on every device.
Price
Affordable inkjet printers cost $50 and below, though print quality and reliability aren’t the best. Mid-range printers cost closer to $100 to $150. They typically have cloud or WiFi printing capabilities. The most robust printers run closer to $175, have premium features, and are designed to handle high-volume printing.
FAQ
Q. What accessories does a printer come with?
A. Most printers come with a USB cable. However, the only time printers come with additional ink or toner cartridges is if you buy a bundle pack. Some printers are also packaged with limited free trial subscriptions to printing-related services, such as cloud image storage or free stock image catalogs.
Q. Will a printer really last through four years of college and beyond?
A. For the most part, yes. Provided you're not printing 100-page research papers on a daily basis, there's a good chance you'll get five to seven years of use out of a printer. It's important to regularly clean your printer with a compressed air can to make sure dust doesn't settle and damage internal components.
Printers for college students we recommend
Best of the best: HP ENVY Pro 6455 Wireless All-in-One Printer
Our take: A capable, reliable printer that covers basic and advanced printing needs.
What we like: Earns praise for its reliable connectivity for WiFi and app-based printing. Docu-sharing with Dropbox and Google Drive. Easy to send faxes on the go. Made with 20% recycled plastic.
What we dislike: Some reported that it's difficult to set up if you're not tech-savvy.
Best bang for your buck: Brother HL-2300D Monochrome Laser Printer
Our take: An affordable yet capable everyday printer that handles both basic and advanced printing needs.
What we like: Prints 27 pages per minute and can handle up to 2,000 pages per month. One of few budget-priced models with duplex printing. Easy to set up via USB and is compatible with Windows 10.
What we dislike: Works well for text, but isn't ideal for printing high-resolution images.
Our take: A user-friendly inkjet printer that gets the job done quickly and efficiently and will last for years.
What we like: LCD control panel is fairly easy to navigate. Easy to control via the Epson Connect app for wireless printing. Prints in black and white and color. Compatible with most PCs and some Macs.
What we dislike: Prints a bit slower than other options. Makes the table shake during printing.
