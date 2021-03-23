Sustainable makeup for a natural look

Best natural makeup
Sustainable makeup is environmentally friendly makeup. It is made without cruelty and is free of harsh chemicals and toxic elements such as parabens, mercury and phthalates. When you purchase a sustainable beauty product — or any sustainable product for that matter — you help push the market toward environmentally friendly initiatives that are good for the body, planet and soul.
Here’s a look at some of our favorite sustainable makeup products, plus a few tips to let your natural beauty shine.
Sustainable makeup for the face
Kosas Tinted Face-Oil Foundation: available at Sephora, Violet Grey and Amazon
Weightless and velvety, this foundation with a “bare skin” finish is suitable for all skin types. It moisturizes, plumps, soothes and brightens, and the sheer coverage blends easily. Not only is it vegan and cruelty-free, but the packaging is recyclable.
This hydrating concealer is available in 16 shades, and because its mineral pigments allow the makeup to “self-adjust” to your complexion, you’re sure to find an excellent match. Coconut and jojoba oils hydrate the skin for a flawless finish.
Kosas Color & Light Creme Cream Blush & Highlighter Duo: available at Sephora and AmazonThis creamy palette from Kosas includes everything you need to define and contour your cheekbones. It contains rosehip seed oil to brighten the complexion and apricot kernel seed oil to temper the skin. This BB cream is easy to blend and cruelty-free.
Sustainable makeup for the lips
Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lipstick: available at AmazonBurt's Bees is a leader in the sustainability movement, and this long-lasting lipstick is a worthy product for a decent price. Available in 18 shades, it conditions and soothes the lips with moisturizing ingredients including beeswax, moringa oil, raspberry seed oil and vitamin E.
Sustainable makeup for the eyes
LASHFOOD Conditioning Collagen Lash Primer: available at Ulta and AmazonCreated with a rich and nourishing formula, this lash primer can be paired with your daily mascara or worn overnight as a lash mask. It contains volume-boosting collagen and peptides. We can't help but admire LASHFOOD's commitment to social and supply chain sustainability.
Josie Maran The Good Brow: available at Sephora and AmazonJosie Maran is on a mission to use 100% post-consumer waste material, saving trees and water while creating wonderful products like this brow wand with nourishing argan and coconut oils. It's perfect for filling out brows and framing the face while maintaining a natural look.
PureBIO Certified Organic Metallic Eye Shadow: available at AmazonPureBIO's highly pigmented eye shadow offers gorgeous adjustable coverage depending on the look you want. We love the fact that you can buy refills for this and other PureBIO products as part of the company's commitment to zero waste.
Tips to attain a natural look
- Go easy on the coverage. A few dabs of foundation or BB cream can go a long way. Keep the coverage light to cover blemishes while maintaining a natural finish.
- Opt for cream instead of powder. For a natural, dewy look, cream products work best on most skin types. They tend to blend easily, whereas powders provide heavier coverage.
- Prep your skin with primer. Primer smooths the canvas, minimizing the appearance of pores and helping skin look hydrated.
- Moisturize. Prep your skin with a sustainable facial moisturizer before applying makeup.
