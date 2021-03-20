How to make a face mask for skin

How to make a face mask
Stress can take a toll on your skin, dulling the complexion and even causing breakouts. If your busy schedule makes it difficult to find time to take care of your skin, there are a number of ways to take care of it at home, with healing ingredients that have stood the test of time.
When whipping up a DIY facial, you should use ingredients that have nutrients and other properties that benefit your skin. For an easy pick-me-up, start with your base ingredients and add mix-ins to suit your personal needs. Our guide walks you through everything you need to get started and helps you find the best DIY facial mask for your skin type.
Face mask ingredients
Manuka honey
Raw honey can soothe dry skin and tamp down inflammation and irritation from dryness, acne or insect bites. Manuka honey, which is honey made in New Zealand from Manuka bush pollen, is particularly healing. The Maori have used it as a healing salve for hundreds of years. Manuka Honey has antimicrobial properties, so it can help fight bacteria, fungi and viruses. It is very effective on its own as a facial mask.
Bentonite clay
Bentonite clay is a natural clay composed of volcanic ash. It has a fine, silky feel to it and strong absorbent powers. As with manuka honey, indigenous peoples have used bentonite clay for centuries. Scientists believe that it absorbs oils and dirt from the skin by adhering to the molecules like a magnet. As you remove the clay, the toxins and excess oil (sebum) are removed, too, staving off breakouts. Other minerals in the clay — calcium, magnesium and iron — are also nourishing to skin. You can make a simple mask using a paste of water and clay alone.
Activated charcoal
Activated charcoal is a beauty regimen favorite. The fine black powder is produced when regular charcoal is heated at high temperatures. The baking process turns the charcoal porous and highly absorbent, making it capable of drawing impurities from the skin.
There’s little scientific research on the benefits of activated charcoal for skin and most of the evidence is observational. Generally, this ingredient appears to be safe to use, but it can be drying, and should be used with caution on dry or sensitive skin.
Ingredients that soften skin
Jojoba oil
Seeds from the jojoba plant, found in the deserts of the southwest, produce a liquid wax that is antibacterial and antifungal. This wax or "oil" creates a moisture barrier for skin and because it mimics your skin's natural sebum, it regulates sebum production, a key tool in preventing acne.
For mature skin there is evidence that jojoba oil is anti-inflammatory and may stimulate the production of collagen, a protein that declines as you age. The antioxidants in jojoba oil, largely in the form of vitamin E, also help your skin fight oxidative stress caused by everyday exposure to toxins.
Oatmeal
Colloidal (powdered) oatmeal has been used as a balm for dry or irritated skin for centuries and is certified as a skin protectant by the Food and Drug Administration. While oatmeal is full of proteins, vitamins and minerals to nourish your skin, its main selling point is its potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Studies have found that colloidal oatmeal's unique chemical profile blocks cytokines, a group of proteins that cause inflammation.
Avocado
Avocado makes a great neutral base. Its natural oils have moisturizing properties for your skin, namely potassium and vitamin E.
Other natural oils that are safe and hydrating include olive, argan, sunflower and grapeseed oil.
Alpha-hydroxy acids
Alpha-hydroxy acids encourage exfoliation by dissolving the bonds between dead skin cells. In this way, dull skin is removed, revealing new, cleaner skin. Using AHAs in your beauty routine can leave your skin sensitive to sunlight so dermatologists recommend using them sparingly and applying sunscreen after use. AHAs can also dry skin out and cause irritation if your skincare routine already includes retinol.
These are the AHAs that are most beneficial for skin:
Apple cider vinegar
The Mayo Clinic cites the build-up of bacteria and oil on your skin as one of the main causes of acne. Apple cider vinegar is a potent antiseptic, which can both combat bacteria and remove dead skin cells. The fermentation process of turning apple cider into vinegar creates a compound called acetic acid, which has proven antibacterial and antifungal properties. Combined with malic acid this powerful duo exfoliate by interfering with how skin cells bond to hydrate, tone and brighten skin.
Lemon juice
Lemon juice, similarly, has antibacterial and antifungal properties. It contains citric acid, which brightens skin.
Yogurt or sour cream
The active ingredient in fermented dairy products is lactic acid. Also a natural exfoliant, lactic acid promotes skin cell regeneration and evens out skin tone.
Green tea powder
A 2003 study showed that the antioxidants in green tea can repair dying skin cells, combat signs of aging and brighten dull-looking skin. The vitamin B-2 in green tea protects collagen levels and can boost your youthful glow.
Face mask recipes by skin type
It’s important to choose ingredients that address your skin’s specific needs. The base ingredients and emollients can be used universally. Be selective about AHAs and before you put anything on your face, do a 15-minute patch test on your forearm first.
Face mask recipe for acne-prone skin
- 1/4 teaspoon bentonite clay
- 1/4 teaspoon activated charcoal
- 1 tablespoon manuka honey
- 1/2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon aloe vera juice
Face mask recipe for oily skin
- 1 teaspoon bentonite clay
- 1/4 teaspoon colloidal oatmeal
- 1 teaspoon jojoba oil
- 1/4 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
Face mask recipe for dry skin
- 1/4 banana, mashed
- 1/4 avocado, mashed
- 1/4 teaspoon jojoba oil
- 1 teaspoon manuka honey
Face mask recipe for combination skin
- 1/4 cup colloidal oatmeal
- 2 tablespoons whole-milk plain yogurt
- 1 teaspoon of manuka honey
Face mask recipe for mature skin
- 2 tablespoons of plain yogurt
- 1 tablespoon of manuka honey
- 1 teaspoon of jojoba oil
- 1 teaspoon of green tea powder
- 15 blueberries
All masks should be applied to clean skin and left on for 10 to 15 minutes, then gently washed off with warm water. Remember to discard the excess mask after use. The mask mixture could go bad before you have a chance to use it again.
Bryony Gilbey is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.