Which dog DNA test is right for you?

A. It depends on your circumstances and what you hope to find out. If you mostly want to learn your dog's breed or mix of breeds just for fun, you can't go far wrong. This information can be useful — for instance, to watch out for signs of conditions that certain breeds are prone to — but you can treat it just as an amusing experiment. If you want to look for health conditions, be more careful. Some results are clear and helpful, such as knowing your dog has the MDR1 marker for multidrug resistance, but other results don't necessarily mean anything on their own, so make sure to follow up for clarification.