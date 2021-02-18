The best Nike sandal for women

Nike has an athletic shoe for every sport, need, or style, and it’s no surprise that the iconic footwear brand offers a wide variety of women’s sandals, too.
From comfortable slides for lounging to poolside flip-flops, you’ll find countless styles of each among Nike’s sandal collection. They feature Nike’s signature craftsmanship, making them a solid investment in casual footwear that lasts. They’re as comfortable as they are trendy, which means wearers won’t need to compromise in either department — which is often the case with sandals.
To help you find the perfect pair, we've put together this buying guide on Nike sandals for women. At the end, we're sharing our three favorite styles, including the Nike Kawa Slide Sandal, which tops our short list for its lightweight design.
Considerations when choosing Nike sandals for women
Popular styles of Nike sandals for women
Flip-flops
Nike’s collection of flip-flops include low-profile and platform outsoles. They have the brand’s signature sporty appearance with performance materials like neoprene or polyester. However, Nike flip-flops often feature lightweight construction, and some wearers feel quality is hit or miss.
Slides
As far as comfort goes in Nike’s sandal collection, slides reign supreme. These wide-cut styles often have memory gel or contoured footbeds. They can be worn with or without socks, and depending on their construction, they’re ideal shower shoes or transitional footwear for athletes.
Fashion sandals
Some Nike sandals elevate their sporty designs into on-trend territory with unique materials or embellishments. Many styles also feature in-season colorways, fancy strap systems, or platform outsoles. These won’t be as durable as other options, but according to Nike enthusiasts, they’re well worth the investment in style.
Features
Construction
Straps on Nike sandals are usually made of nylon, neoprene, plastic, or synthetic leather. Many straps are lined with soft materials, like polyester or terry cloth, to minimize chafing around the instep.
Most Nike sandals have lightweight foam soles. More supportive styles also have EVA midsoles for cushioning and improved shock absorption. Some Nike sandals are made with memory gel or memory footbeds.
Traction
All Nike sandals have traction outsoles, but some are designed better than others. Lower-priced styles, namely flip-flops, have mostly textured outsoles that offer minimal traction. Midrange and premium styles, on the other hand, tend to have well-defined treads that offer much better traction, even on wet or slippery ground.
Comfort
When comfort is a top priority, rest assured that every Nike sandal has at least one high-level comfort feature. Depending on the sandal, you may find cushioned or contoured footbeds, seamless detail, or no-chafe straps. Generally speaking, the more you spend on Nike sandals, the more comfortable they will be — with the exception of fashion sandals.
Price
Some basic Nike flip-flops are priced $30 and below. Midrange Nike sandals, including slides and better-quality flip-flops cost closer to $50, while some fashion sandals and slides run closer to $80.
FAQ
Q. How prominent will the Swoosh or logo be on Nike sandals?
A. It varies with each design. Most flip-flops have smaller logos given their limited surface area, whereas it's common for slides to have a big Swoosh across the strap. The Swoosh is often emphasized in fashion sandals.
Q. Are Nike sandals for women much different than styles for men?
A. In terms of designs, there are considerable similarities between men's and women's flip-flops and slides. However, they vary quite a bit when it comes to cut. Women's sandals tend to be narrow with tapered heels, while these areas on men's sandals are significantly wider.
Nike sandals for women we recommend
Best of the best: Nike Kawa Slide Sandal
Our take: Offers second-to-none comfort and boasts high-quality construction.
What we like: Solarsoft footbed is supportive and excels at shock absorption. One of the lightest slides on the market with phylon foam midsole. Soft strap lining is chafe-free.
What we dislike: A few wearers felt they needed to size up for the best fit.
Best bang for your buck: Nike Celso Girl Thong Flip-Flops
Our take: Versatile, low-profile thong that quickly becomes a wardrobe staple.
What we like: Platform outsole makes these flip-flops last longer than others. Straps are made with flexible neoprene. Outsole has flower-inspired traction detail to improve grip and stability.
What we dislike: Only available in two colors, and Swoosh isn't very prominent.
Choice 3: Nike Benassi Duo Ultra Slide Sandal
Our take: A well-fitting double-strap slide that lends itself to all-day wear.
What we like: Contoured traction footbed helps hold the slide in place while you walk. Outsole is designed to be as grippy as possible on slick surfaces. Available in over a dozen colorways.
What we dislike: Somewhat unreliable sizing compared to other Nike sandals.
