Do you really need that expensive toothbrush?

Subscription toothbrush options: BURST is a subscription toothbrush similar to Quip, but this one is a bigger hit with our dental hygienist because it actually cleans more like an electric toothbrush. It features soft charcoal bristles that won't irritate your gums and a 2-minute timer -- plus, you can get replacement heads for just $6 each sent every three months. It doesn't offer as many movements per minute as Sonicare brushes and doesn't always clean between the teeth very well, but if you're a dedicated flosser, it can be a great brush.