Best self-care deals of Prime Day 2020

Many self-care essentials, from premium skincare to cozy yet chic work-from-home basics, are deeply discounted right now during Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Day sales event. And don’t we all deserve a little retail therapy right now?
Prime Day started today, which — for fans of Parks & Rec — coincides with Treat Yo’self Day. That means these sales represent the perfect opportunity to go for it if you’re in need of some pampering or if you’re shopping for someone who deserves to take time for themselves. Here are our top treat-yourself deals — because you deserve it. (Price and availability are subject to change — and we recommend buying now, because these deals tend to move quickly.)
LifePro Sonic Handheld Deep Tissue Massage Gun: $91.19 (was $119.99)
Use some downtime to give extra attention to sore muscles with this massage gun. It offers a customized experience with five head attachments and five vibration levels. This therapy tool is portable with a long battery life, so you can use it just about anywhere.
Weighted Idea Cool Weighted Blanket: $39.92 (was $49.90)
Last year’s “it” present still reigns supreme in 2020 as one of the coziest blankets around. Its subtle softness and all-cotton construction helps sleepers stay cool while they feel embraced and secure, preventing restless sleeping. Choose from 16 colors and patterns to suit your bed.
iRobot Roomba 692: $199.99 (was $319.99)
There’s no need to fall behind on cleaning when you snag this robotic vacuum. It’s Alexa-enabled, making it the best option for hands-free, hands-off cleaning, even if you’re not home.
BIOLAGE Hydrasource Conditioning Balm for Dry Hair: $19.50 (was $30.00)
Restore softness and shine to your mane with this deep conditioning balm made by Biolage, a professional salon hair care brand. It instantly replenishes moisture and nourishes dry, damaged hair. Best of all, it’s sulfate-free, making it safe for color-treated hair.
Kindle Unlimited, 6-Month Subscription: $29.97 (was $59.94)
Have a voracious appetite for reading? Sink your teeth into more than a million of titles when you take advantage of this Kindle Unlimited deal. Enjoy plenty of books as well as popular magazines and audiobooks. You can also opt for a 3-month free trial if this is your first time subscribing.
Amazon Essentials Women’s French Terry Joggers: $12.60 (was $18.10)
Comfort is the key to self-care, which is why these soft and stretchy joggers are essential. The design features a relaxed fit and an adjustable waistband, plus they are available in more than a dozen colors and prints.
Huski Wine Cooler: $55.99 (was $69.99)
Keep your favorite vino cold for up to six hours with this award-winning iceless wine chiller. That means you don’t need to get off the couch every time you want to pour another glass, nor forgo fridge space.
Bliss Pumpkin Powerhouse Resurfacing and Exfoliating Face Mask: $11.19 (was $15.99)
There’s no time like now to apply a pumpkin face mask, especially since this one revitalizes skin with a stunning glow. Made with premium ingredients such as pumpkin puree, shea butter, and lemon powder, it’s by far one of the richest, most nutrient-dense masks of the season.
The COMFY Original Oversized Wearable Blanket: $31.99 (was $44.99)
When it’s time to truly treat yourself, slip into something ultra comfortable like this wearable blanket hoodie featured on “Shark Tank.” Its fuzzy plush lining will keep you warm and toasty while you binge on your favorite shows.
RockDove Women’s Birch Sweater Knit Slipper: $17.59 (was $27.99)
It’s easy to kick back and relax when you pick up these cozy slippers with memory foam footbeds. They’re ultra soft with a sweater knit shell and faux fur lining— both of which will keep toes toasty-warm. They have a rubber sole, so you can step out to get the mail in them, too.
Pure Enrichment PureSpa Deluxe Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser: $28.39 (was $49.99)
Immerse yourself in a sensory experience with this essential oil diffuser. Its large tank lasts for a whopping 10 hours to deliver all-day aromatherapy. It also has color-changing LEDs for mood lighting.
Cliganic Organic Aromatherapy Essential Oils Set: $15.19 (was $21.99)
Essential oils in this eight-piece collection aim to please with all-natural aromas, including popular relaxation-inspired scents such as lavender, eucalyptus, and rosemary. These spa-grade oils are also USDA organic-certified, non-GMO, and cruelty-free.
ACROSS Color-Changing Flameless Candles: $23.99 (was $29.99)
Set the mood for a day of relaxation with these colorful LED flameless candles. Color changes are controlled via remote, so feel free to lie on the couch or soak in the tub while you find your favorite light show settings.
Bambüsi Bamboo Bathtub Tray with Wine Holder: $27.99 (was $34.99)
Ready to dive into a new novel? Do it in the tub. In addition to this bathtub tray’s book/e-reader rack, it has a notched wine glass holder so you can sip a glass (or two) while you read.
LifeAround2Angels Handmade Bath Bombs Gift Set: $21.44 (was $26.80)
Enjoy a spa-quality relaxation session by adding one of these bath bombs to your tub. They’re handmade in California with natural ingredients, and while they fizz with bright colors, they won’t stain the tub.
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Day Cream: $89.60 (was $128.00)
Treat your skin with the kindness it deserves by investing in this award-winning day cream. The anti-aging formula is infused with natural ingredients, including marine algae which is said to boost hydration within an hour of application.
Tea Forte Herbal Retreat Sampler Gift Set: $24.00 (was $30.00)
Few things hit the spot better than a good cup of tea. This set includes plenty of flavor-packed varieties, such as cherry cosmo and apricot amaretto — plus numerous other varieties if fruit tea isn’t your thing.
LifeArt Blue Light Blocking Glasses: $15.96 (was $19.95)
Give your eyes a little rest and relief during screentime with these blue light blocking glasses. Not only do they help reduce eye strain, they can help you ease into sleep-mode when it’s time to wind down for the day.
AHAVA Mineral Body Lotion: $33.08 (was $63.00)
Quench your skin’s thirst in no time with this quick-absorbing mineral body lotion. It’s infused with dead sea water, aloe vera extract, and witch hazel to smooth and soothe skin. The large size will last a long time, even if you slather it on thick.
TheraFlow Dual Foot Massage Roller: $14.95 (was $24.95)
Let’s face it: your feet take quite the beating throughout the day. Give them a reflexology treatment with this dual foot massage roller. The ridges in these rollers are designed for trigger point stimulation to deliver a deep therapeutic experience.
Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.