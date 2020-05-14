The best Rachael Ray dog food

Choosing the right food for your beloved dog is no simple task. Breed, size, lifestyle, age, and history may all be influencing factors on what's best. Animal lover and chef Rachael Ray founded Nutrish in 2008 to make selecting dog food a bit simpler -- and cheaper. Her various lines mostly cater to lifestyles and sensitivities, and most are free of corn, gluten, and soy, with some grain-free options as well. You also have a choice between dry and wet food. Our guide will detail all the options, and offer a few highlights, including our top pick, Nutrish Natural Chicken & Veggies Recipe Dry Dog Food, which is made with real meat and vegetables to keep your dog's digestive system healthy.