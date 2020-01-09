It's important to choose a winter coat that properly fits your canine companion. You might assume that you can accurately guess the correct size for your dog (your dog is a large breed, so you might think a large coat would fit), but sizing varies and doesn't always follow logical patterns. Instead, check the size guide of any coats you're considering and take the appropriate measurements of your pet. Usually, you'll need to measure your dog from the base of the neck to the base of the tail and around the chest just behind the front legs, but this can vary depending on the style and fit of the coat.