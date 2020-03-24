The best dog flea and tick prevention

Flea and tick collars have been around for a few decades, and they are effective even if they're not very stylish. However, they don't tend to be as strong or last as long as topical or oral medications. Many manufacturers claim collars will remain effective for eight months (some even claim to be water-resistant), but most don't reach that level, coming up a couple of months short. Still, for a dog that is rarely outside or that doesn't play off-leash, a flea and tick collar should yield adequate protection.