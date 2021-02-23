Dog not house trained at one year

Adult dogs don't need to relieve themselves as often as puppies, so your schedule will be more relaxed, but you should aim to let your dog out to do their business at least once every four hours during the day. Keep your dog on a leash as you take them into your yard to go potty, and don't let them off to run and play until after they've relieved themselves. Some dogs have too much fun playing and forget that they need to pee or poop. They need to know that toilet time comes first and playtime comes next.