How to crate train a rescue dog

If they don't seem to care about exploring on their own, the next step is to throw treats in the crate — high-quality treats that are only used for crate training can work well. Don't crowd the dog however; you don't want this to appear as a set up. Praise them, speak in a happy tone, and don't act suddenly to startle them. Do not force them to enter, either. Some dogs may prefer to investigate when you're not in the room or when you're not looking. If treats don't work, toys may help. This process may take a few hours or even a few days.