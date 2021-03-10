The best dog tie-out stake

When considering a stake, look at the length, shape, and material from which it’s made. The deeper the stake goes into the ground, the sturdier it is; most range from between 14 inches up to 28 inches. The shape supplements the length, meaning a stake that’s straight is easier to pull out of the ground than one that’s spiralled. Similarly, the material determines how effective it is at standing up to the elements, which is important if the stake will be outside year-round. Most are metal, but be wary of any that may rust or break over time.