Give your pet bird a natural home with these nests

Comfortable bird nests that are sure to impress your pet

Giving your pet bird a comfortable nesting environment is crucial for its health and happiness. These nests also add a touch of decor to your feathered friend’s habitat while they’re breeding. Many birds like having a nest for privacy and breeding; they typically prefer a hammock, hut or perch for resting. Some like building their own nest, while others do better with pre-built nests.

Consider your bird’s nesting preferences

Choosing a nest that mimics your pet’s natural environment will make them feel more comfortable. Some birds like enclosed nests, while others prefer an open nesting environment. Some nest in trees, while others prefer the ground. Research your bird’s natural habitat to determine which type of nest is best for them.

Size

Your bird’s nest should be large enough for it to rest without feeling cramped. On the other hand, if it’s much larger than your pet, it may feel vulnerable. If the nest is enclosed, ensure the entryway is large enough for your bird to enter and exit comfortably.

Material

Pet bird nests are made from various materials, including wood, plastic, straw and coconut fiber. Wooden nests are durable, but they can be challenging to clean. If you choose a wooden enclosure, consider one with a hinged door for easy cleaning.

Plastic nests are easy to maintain but less sturdy than wooden ones. Natural fiber nests are great for birds that like to chew or shred, as they provide a stimulating activity for your pet. However, natural nests are often handmade and may vary in size.

Additional features

Some nests have attached perches, letting your bird rest comfortably outside their nest. Others have bridges or toys for added stimulation. It’s important to consider your cage’s style and how the nest attaches to it. Some have multiple bolts and washers so you can affix them to the cage’s bars. Others hang from the top of the cage with a hook, rope or carabiner.

Ease of cleaning

Dirty nests can harbor harmful bacteria and may lead to health problems for your pet. Choose a nest that’s easy to clean to avoid potential health problems.

Bird nest FAQ

Q. Do birds need nests to sleep?

A. Birds only need nests when they are breeding. Many bird nest enclosures have removable nesting materials, so they can be used as beds or huts when your bird is done breeding.

If your bird isn’t ready to lay eggs, consider using a hammock or another type of enclosure. Hammocks are usually made of soft, warm materials that keep your bird cozy in colder temperatures.

Q. Can you reuse a bird's nest?

A. Bird nests are a breeding ground for bacteria, so you shouldn't reuse natural nesting materials. Most nesting materials can be disposed of or composted when your bird is done using them.

Q. Where should you place a nest in your bird’s cage?

Before placing a nest in its cage, research your bird to learn more about its natural nesting habits. Some birds feel more comfortable when their nest is placed high, while others prefer a low nest. Regardless of where you place the nest, ensure it’s easy to access.

10 bird nests your feathered friends will love

[ Prevue Sterilized Coconut Fiber ]

Your pet bird can build their own nest with this sterilized fiber. It’s available as a one-pack or two-pack. Many reviewers said their birds were immediately attracted to it.

Available at Amazon

[ Bwogue Hanging Hammock Bird Nest ]

This is made of soft, warm fleece and durable canvas. The setup process is straightforward. It comes in yellow or gray.

Available at Amazon

[ Miss Fire Bird House ]

This handmade nest is made from coconut, coconut fiber, jute rope and straw rope. It has a metal carabiner on the top, so you can easily clip it to your bird’s cage.

Available at Amazon

[ Calvana Parakeet Nest Box ]

This bird house comes with natural coconut fiber to encourage nesting. It has a hinged lid so you can easily clean it. It’s available in two sizes.

Available at Amazon

[ Roundler Coconut Bird Nest ]

This coconut nest has a plush cushion and a bell. It comes with five rattan balls. Many reviewers said their birds loved it.

Available at Amazon

[ Rypet Parakeet Nesting Box ]

The transparent design lets you observe your bird as they’re nesting. It’s made of durable wood and comes in three sizes. You can affix it to your bird cage with three metal bolts.

Available at Amazon

[ Niteangel Natural Coconut Hideaway ]

This natural birdhouse is made of coconut, cotton rope and wooden branches. It’s available with a smooth surface or a natural fibrous surface. It has a fun bridge your bird can use to enter its new nest.

Available at Amazon

[ SunGrow Grass Finch Nest ]

This nest is made from woven grass fibers and can be used in your birdcage or yard. It is affordable and built to last. The string used to hang it is relatively thin, so you’ll want to find another method for placing it in its cage.

Available at Amazon

[ Vktech Plush Snuggle Bird Hammock ]

This cozy hut is made of a warm lint material. Many reviewers said their birds sleep in it every night. It comes in blue, pink and leopard print.

Available at Amazon

[ Hamiledyi Bird House ]

This is made of grass. You can use it in your birdcage or yard. Its large opening allows your bird to get in and out easily.

Available at Amazon

