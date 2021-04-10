Which laundry detergent is best for seasonal allergies?

Best laundry detergent for seasonal allergy symptoms
Seasonal allergies are no fun, but they are very common. According to Healthline, people with seasonal allergies can get runny noses, watery eyes, sneezing, coughing, skin irritation, rashes and other symptoms. Serious seasonal allergies can cause systemic reactions, like breathing issues or anaphylactic shock. It's important to minimize allergy triggers and one way to do that is to make sure you get all the dirt and pollen out of your clothes in the wash, so you don't irritate your system.
Read on to find options for laundry detergent to minimize your seasonal allergy symptoms while still getting your clothes clean.
What are allergies?
Allergies are your immune system’s response to a foreign substance that isn't harmful to all people’s bodies. For example, many people can sniff a flower without sneezing. Someone allergic to pollen, however, has a strong immune response when pollen enters their system and, to get rid of the allergen, they sneeze.
Some people have no allergies. Some people have serious, life-threatening allergies, and some people have seasonal allergies that can range in levels of severity. Check with your healthcare provider if you think you have allergies. If you have moderate to severe allergy symptoms, you may want to consider taking prescription or over-the-counter medications to manage your symptoms, or seeing a specialist, such as an allergist or ear, nose and throat doctor, for long-term options like allergy shots.
Seasonal allergies
Seasonal allergies can happen at any time of the year. Figuring out if your symptoms are caused by allergies as opposed to a cold or flu is the first step in alleviating your unpleasant symptoms and feeling better.
Hay fever is a common term for seasonal allergies. The CDC says nearly 20 million people have seasonal allergies, and the symptoms are roughly the same as those of a cold. The only main difference is that allergies are caused by an environmental trigger, not a virus.
Keep clean
Because hay fever will continue as long as you are exposed to irritants, it’s a good idea to try to get your home as allergy-free as possible. That way, even if you’re allergic to spring flowers, when you come inside, you’re in a place where you can hopefully be symptom-free. Allergies can cause serious problems if left untreated, such as sinus infections and poor sleep quality, which can affect all areas of your life.
The most common seasonal allergens are pollen, mold, pet dander, and dust mites. Other allergy triggers that may or may not be seasonal include perfume and smoke from fires or cigarettes. No matter why you have an allergy, it’s a good idea to get the allergen out of your clothes.
Know your washer
Some washers work best with specific laundry detergent. Newer washers tend to be high efficiency and may require specific high efficiency detergent. Tide makes the best of the best detergent when it comes to cleaning your clothes, no matter what kind of washer you have. For high efficiency washers, their 3 in 1 Laundry Detergent Packs come scented or unscented, depending on your sensitivities or preference. These are the best choice to get both dirt and allergens out of your clothes, while keeping them looking and feeling like new.
If you're not a fan of the pods, Tide has regular liquid detergent and Arm & Hammer makes a liquid high efficiency detergent that will get your clothes clean, as well.
Know your allergy triggers
Sometimes people can use regular laundry detergent to get allergens out of their clothes and reduce their allergy symptoms. Some people, however, find that once it's allergy season, their sensitivities go through the roof across the board. Some people have seasonal allergies and topical allergies, especially during allergy season, and then they need to modify their choices all around. Go for dye-free laundry detergents or ones particularly marketed toward people with sensitive skin if your skin tends to react to colorful or perfumed soaps. You may need to experiment a little to figure out what detergent works best for your body.
Eco-friendly options
If you have seasonal allergies, one thing that might help is going green. People who use more natural products often have less allergy symptoms. There are several eco-friendly options when it comes to laundry detergent. The Blueland laundry starter set is our favorite for eco-conscious launderers who still want the cleanest clothes. If you want to stick with our "best of the best" brand, Tide, it has unscented hypoallergenic liquid detergent comes in a pouch, which you can use to refill your original plastic detergent container or use in your own container. This method keeps the quality product, but significantly reduces waste. Some people find that plant-based detergent is better for the environment and better for their allergies.
Baby-friendly
Some parents find that their babies have sensitive skin all the time or that their young kids have seasonal allergies. Look for a detergent marketed as gentle for babies and see if they help your kids' or your allergy symptoms. Keep in mind that many babies with sensitive skin or eczema don't show symptoms of seasonal allergies until they're older, after they've been exposed to particular allergens for some time.
Another good rule of thumb is to use the same detergent on your clothes as you do on your baby’s or child's clothes, since cuddling them might also cause your detergent to rub off on them. Some babies aren’t particular at all about their detergent, and you can use the same products you used before becoming a parent. Other babies don’t do well with the scented baby detergents and do better with a free and clear, dye- and fragrance-free option.
If you’re concerned about your baby’s or young child’s seasonal allergies, or if your child develops an unknown rash of any kind, speak to your healthcare provider to diagnose allergies or rule out other health conditions.
Laura Wheatman Hill is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.
Latest Consumer Reviews
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.