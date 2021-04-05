Charcoal vs. gas grills: Which should you get?

A gas grill is one that uses condensed gas to generate heat and cook the food. The majority of gas grills will use fuel from a portable tank filled with liquid propane. The gas grill will have a hose that connects the grill’s burner units with the tank. When you open the tank’s nozzle and open the burner, you’ll then light the gas flowing through the burner. The burner remains lit until you turn off the burner.