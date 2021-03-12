How to winterize your pool

What to do with your pool in winter
Whether you have an inground or above-ground swimming pool, you need to know how to winterize it for cold weather. By safeguarding a pool against the cold early, expensive maintenance and repairs can be avoided when you reopen it. Plus, a properly closed pool is protected from freeze damage, animals and debris.
Keep in mind that the steps to closing an inground and an above-ground pool are different. When in doubt, hire a professional.
How to close an above-ground pool for winter
When the temperature starts to fall below 65 degrees, it’s time to winterize the pool. To do this, you’ll need the following:
- Winterizing chemical kit
- Shock treatment
- Algaecide
- Winter enzyme cleaner
- Water skimmer cover
- Protective eyewear and gloves
- Winter cover or safety pool cover
- Air pillow
- Air compressor or shop vac
Clean pool of debris
Use a hose with a pressure attachment or a vacuum to clean the sides and bottom of the pool. Skim the surface of the water to remove any leaves, dirt or other debris.
Balance chemical levels
Always wear protective gear when handling chemicals.
A few days before closing the pool, use a chemical kit to test and rebalance the chlorine, pH, calcium and alkalinity of the pool. Bring the pH level to between 7.4 and 7.6 parts per million. Then, increase the alkalinity to between 100 and 150 ppm. The pool's pH and alkalinity will decrease as the water stagnates, so try to reach the higher end of the scale to avoid problems in future.
Next, check the calcium level and raise or lower it as needed. The calcium hardness should be between 175 and 225 ppm to prevent erosion in the pool. Then, add a shock treatment to bring the chlorine level to around 2 or 3 ppm. This will kill existing algae or bacteria.
Optional: Add some algaecide to prevent algae growth while the pool is closed. Finally, pour in a winter enzyme cleaner.
Remove pool equipment and accessories
It’s important to prevent the equipment or plumbing from freezing. That said, remove the hoses, pool pump, filter, chlorinators, chemical feeder and any other equipment. Certain equipment — such as chlorinators and filters — typically have a built-in drain plug that can be used to easily drain the water. Drain, clean and dry the equipment before storing everything in a warm, dry place.
When it comes to the filter, different types have different winterizing requirements. If you have a sand filter, set the multiport valve to winterize. If you have a cartridge filter, use a hose with a spray nozzle to rinse it. Then let it drain. Partially open any valves and store the filter alongside the other equipment.
Finally, remove any accessories – ladders, heaters, etc. Clean, dry and store these as well.
Drain the pool water
Never fully drain your pool. Leave enough water to safeguard the pool liner against cold damage. In most cases, the ideal water level for winter is about six inches below the skimmer and water return line. You can also use a filter pump to lower the water level.
Otherwise, protect the pool skimmer with a skimmer cover so that it doesn’t crack or break from freezing water. If using a skimmer cover, you may not need to drain the water. Instead, remove the hose from the skimmer before putting on the cover. Keeping the water at a normal level will help keep the cover afloat.
Install pool cover and pillow
Use a pool air pillow to relieve pressure, prevent debris from collecting in the center of the cover and keep the structure of the pool safe from cold damage. Only inflate the pillow to roughly 50% or so of its total capacity so it can expand or contract as needed without popping. Finally, attach and secure the pool cover to the sides of the pool using clips, cables and a wench. If the pool has a deck, use water bags to help secure the pool cover.
Even in warmer climates where a pool cover is not essential, it can be helpful for keeping the pool clean and safe from external damage. Keep in mind that too much weight can damage the cover and even the pool, so keep the cover clear of heavy debris or snowfall by using a rake or vacuum.
How to winterize an inground pool
The process of closing an inground pool takes a few hours and is similar to closing an above-ground pool.
- Remove any accessories — handrails, ladders, etc. — from the pool.
- Skim, vacuum and brush the pool until it's clean and free of visible debris or grime.
- Test and balance the water chemistry. Use a winter chemical kit and shock treatment.
- Turn off any system components such as gas valves. Disconnect any power sources.
- If using a DE filter, open it so it can drain. Clean it with a hose and make sure there are no tears in it. For a cartridge filter, remove and clean the cartridge before storing. Drain all water from the pump and filter system (heater, chlorinator, etc.).
- To prevent freeze damage, blow out the lines using an air compressor or shop vac. The goal here is to fully remove any water from the lines. Plug up the skimmer and return lines to prevent water from reentering them. If you're uncomfortable with this step, consider contacting a professional for assistance.
- Install the air pillow and pool cover.
How to keep your pool open for winter
It is possible to keep a pool open all winter, but it could result in higher electricity bills and a higher risk of freeze damage or cracked pipes.
Run the pool pump: Keep the water circulating by running the pool pump. This prevents debris from building up and water from freezing. In lower temperatures, the pump may need to run for 12-24 hours a day.
Maintain water chemical balance: Regardless of whether anyone is swimming, check the pool chemistry every month and balance it if the levels are too low.
Winterize non-essentials: If possible, clean and store non-essentials like deck jets or ladders until the temperature warms up. This protects them against weather-related damage.
Install digital freeze sensor: Connect a digital sensor to the pump and set it so the pump runs when the temperature drops below a certain point.
Monitor equipment: Keep an eye on the pool equipment and any accessories left outdoors. Also, check the pipes for signs of cracking.
Whether you choose to winterize your pool or not, keep in mind that doing so can reduce the risk of long-term structural damage to the pool and related equipment. This makes it easier to reopen the pool without having to pay for expensive repairs or do major cleaning.
Angela Watson is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.
Latest Consumer Reviews
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.