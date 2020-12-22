The best tree wrap

Tree wrap is available in a range of materials, all of which have their own good and bad qualities. Felt is a breathable material that provides plenty of insulation on frosty nights, but it can be pricier than other wrap materials. Polypropylene fabric is a type of plastic, but it does degrade over time to prevent trees from girdling. If the wrap is left on beyond the winter, it can protect trees from some damage but isn't the most effective option against frost. Multilayered paper and corrugated cardboard tree wraps have natural insulation properties and are biodegradable but can degrade quicker than you might like, especially in excessively wet weather.