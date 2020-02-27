Speed ratings aren't common, but they are found on tractor tires intended for road use. It's a very important feature, because overheated tires can delaminate -- meaning they can actually tear apart as you're driving along! It's recommended you replace both tires on the same axle. Front and rear wear rates often differ, so it isn't always necessary to change all four. Some people like to have different tread patterns front and back, such as a deep-cut tread on the rear for grip and a straight cut on the front for better direction control. For increased traction, you can reduce air pressure in the tire, and add up to 70% water. For winter use, add calcium chloride -- not antifreeze, which will rust the wheel.