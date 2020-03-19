The best snow sport helmet

A snow sport helmet usually consists of three layers: a hard outer shell, an inner impact layer, and a lining. The outer is usually molded plastic -- either ABS or polycarbonate. ABS is a little heavier, but also cheaper. The other option is carbon fiber. It is very strong and ultralight -- but a lot more expensive. The inner layer is usually EPS, a polystyrene foam that's great at absorbing impact. Other materials are occasionally used, notably Koroyd, which is claimed to deliver equal or better protection, but with increased ventilation. Liners are generally made of synthetic fleece. Their features might include being hypoallergenic, antibacterial, moisture wicking, and washable.