Rooftop tents are divided into two groups: soft- or hard-sided. Soft-sided tents are much like standard ground tents, made of polyester or canvas, but they have a solid floor made of PVC or aluminum. Hard-sided versions have a polyester, fiberglass or aluminum shell. Some open like a clam, some pop up on telescopic supports. In most cases, the sides are still fabric. Soft-sided models can usually be put up in under 10 minutes (the quickest hard-sided tent we looked at went up in just 10 seconds!).