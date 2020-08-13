The best patio dining set

A. Patio dining sets are available in a wide variety of materials, such as wood, wrought-iron, metal, aluminum, or wicker. There's no real best or worst among them, but there are some pros and cons with each. For example, metal, aluminum, and wrought-iron sets are incredibly weather-resistant, but they have a tendency to heat up in direct sunlight. Wood and wicker patio dining sets have great curb appeal, but they require more upkeep, like refinishing or pest-control treatments.