The best kettle grill

There's something about the flavor a charcoal grill gives burgers, hot dogs, chicken, and steaks that just can't be matched. A kettle grill is a classic option for charcoal grills because its shape helps distribute heat evenly. Its lid encourages the heat to circulate around the food for more effective cooking and prevents flare-ups from any errant grease. Closing the grill traps the smoky flavor from the coals, too, which gives your burgers and other grilled favorites that signature charcoal-grilled taste.