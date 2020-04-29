The best hunting tree stand

Climbing tree stands look quite similar to hang-on models. Good ones don't weigh a great deal more, so they're still easy to carry, though a few are steel, which has a notable impact. The big difference is that you fit them to the tree at ground level, then use the built-in mechanism to help you climb. As such, they're considerably safer, especially for inexperienced users. However, they can't navigate around or over branches, so you either have to choose a tree without low-lying limbs or remove them first.