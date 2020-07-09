The best fishing plier

Many fishing pliers have a clipper as part of the tool, allowing you to cut the fishing line or clip the metal barb of a fish hook securely. To learn more about these handy tools, keep reading our guide, which includes a few reviews of our favorites at the end. Our top choice is the long-lasting KastKing Cutthroat Fishing Pliers, which consist of durable stainless steel, so they won't get rusty.