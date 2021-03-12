Essential cold weather commuting gear

Best cold weather commuting gear
If there’s one thing commuters in cold parts of the world can agree on, it’s that having the right cold weather gear is necessary.
Cold weather commuting gear doesn’t just include warm hats and snow boots. You should also have lightweight layering essentials, thermal pieces and even wick-away accessories. Commuters that split their time between walking and riding public transportation recommend investing in temperature-regulating clothing to prevent overheating, too.
Best coats for cold weather commuting
According to many commuters, it’s worth spending more money on the right coat or jacket to stay warm and comfortable.
Insulated coats and jackets
When temperatures plunge, you’ll need an insulated coat that holds in your body heat. These styles usually have goose down or a down-alternative fill to keep wearers warm.
One thing to keep in mind with insulated coats is that certain styles are rather bulky. Some commuters aren’t bothered by this, though others say the bulk can be uncomfortable for commuting.
If you're looking for an insulated coat that isn't too bulky, we like Fjallraven Greenland No. 1 Down Parka. It has an extended collar to keep your neck warm and a lightly padded goose down interior.
For those willing to embrace the bulk, Helly Hansen Tundra Down Coat is an ideal investment in warmth and coziness. It has a durable water repellent shell that repels light snow and rain, and it's filled with fluffy Primaloft insulation.
Convertible coats and jackets
Many commuters swear by convertible coats. These versatile styles have removable shells or linings so they can be worn in more than one season. While they tend to be more expensive, they’re a cost-effective investment in all-season outerwear.
One of Patagonia's best-selling convertible parkas, for example, features a two-layer zip-out design. It has a water-repellent shell and an inner layer with recycled 700-fill down.
The North Face has a similar zip-out design with their Triclimate Hooded Jacket. It's also a wind-resistant design and has an adjustable hood.
Best layers for cold weather commuting
Layering essentials include base layers as well as in-between layers that fit over your clothes and beneath your coat.
Tops
Some of the most popular base layer tops are thin, long-sleeved thermal shirts. These can be worn beneath regular shirts or scrub tops without adding too much bulk.
However, some commuters say it’s easy to get too warm in thermal tops. Instead, they prefer wearing plain tank tops or undershirts for base layers.
As far as in-between layers go, many commuters are partial to lightweight polar fleece hoodies, like this one by Roxy. Quarter-zip pullovers are also popular, and we like this fleece style from IZOD, a dressier style that works well for business-casual wear.
Bottoms
Commuters often wear thermal leggings as base layers. These styles are ultra-thin and can be worn under most bottoms comfortably. They're also easy to pack, which means commuters can remove leggings once they arrive at the office and keep them inside their bag.
If you're already a fan of wearing leggings during your commute, consider upgrading to fleece-lined leggings. These warm styles are cozy and comfortable, especially those with flatlock seams and wide waistbands.
Best footwear for cold weather commuting
Boots remain the preferred footwear for cold weather commuters, especially when it’s raining or snowing.
Cold weather boots
When commuters need to trudge through snowy or icy paths, regular footwear just isn't safe or warm enough. Rugged winter boots, like Sorel Joan of Arctic Boot, have rubber traction outsoles that provide better grip and stability in these conditions.
If rugged boots aren’t something you can wear around the office all day, consider investing in a premium pair of boots with cold weather features.
KEEN Anchorage III Waterproof Boot, for example, has thick lug soles and thermal footbeds. The pair also goes well with jeans and business-casual pants. Similarly, Blundstone Thermal Boot is lined in Thinsulate and has a lug sole. However, the lug sole is low-profile, which gives the boot a more conventional silhouette.
Socks
Investing in warm socks is a smart idea for commuting, right? Not necessarily. Unfortunately, you’re bound to feel too warm in the train, bus or office, especially when the heat is on full blast.
Instead, opt for breathable, wick-away socks, which wicks moisture away from warm, sweaty feet. They also allow air circulation around the foot, which aids in overall temperature regulation. It’s common for wick-away socks to have odor control or odor-absorbing properties as well.
Best accessories for cold weather commuting
If you have outerwear, base layers, and footwear covered, make sure you invest in these essential cold weather accessories for your commute, too:
Best hats for cold weather commuting
Carhartt A18 Watch Hat: available at Dick's Sporting GoodsThis classic beanie features a rolled cuff to provide twice the warmth around your forehead. The ribbed acrylic knit is soft and holds its shape for every wear.
Columbia Winter Blue II Beanie: available at Dick's Sporting GoodsAdd a pop of color to your commuter outerwear with this knitted pom beanie. It's lined with faux Sherpa and has a soft acrylic shell.
Best scarves for cold weather commuting
ActionHeat AA Battery Heated Scarf: available at Dick's Sporting GoodsStay warm through your entire commute with this heated scarf. It warms to 120°F and lasts through four hours of use. The plush fleece shell is machine washable.
Steve Madden Mid Weight Muffler Scarf: available at Macy'sThis classic scarf is available in a variety of colors and patterns, including ombre, floral and plaid. It measures 11 x 70 inches and can be worn wrapped, looped or draped.
Best gloves for cold weather commuting
Outdoor Research Flurry Sensor Glove: available at BackcountryWarm and lightweight, these wool gloves are a favorite among commuters. They have silicone touchscreen patches, so you don't need to remove them to use devices like your phone or tablet.
Isotoner Spandex Touchscreen Fleece-Lined Gloves: available at AmazonA perennial favorite, these flexible gloves offer a cozy, second-skin fit. The shell is water-repellent, and they're lined with soft polar fleece.
