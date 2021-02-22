The best telescope for kids

If you tried to enjoy a book from across the room, the text would appear too small to read. However, when you move that same book closer, suddenly, the text becomes easy to read. The size of the text never changes, but the image is closer to your eye, so it appears larger. A telescope simply uses lenses and mirrors to focus a faraway image on a mirror that’s only a few inches from your eye. Once the image is close, like the text in that book, it appears larger and becomes easier to see.