The best horse saddle

A. Air dry your saddle after each ride to keep it in good condition. Use saddle bar soap or paste and a small amount of water to create a lather and sponge it over the saddle. Rinse the saddle with a damp sponge and let it air dry. You should also use a leather treatment every few months to preserve the saddle. For synthetic saddles, use water and saddle soap or mild detergent to clean the surface.