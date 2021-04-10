The best folding bike tire

A folding bike tire is easy to carry and store and because it has a softer bead is also easy to install. Historically, that additional pliability has come at the expense of wear rates, but use of advanced materials in many now gives life expectancy comparable to a standard tire.
We've been looking at a wide range of alternatives to help you pick the right folding bike tire for your bike. We also have a few recommendations at the end. Our favorite, the Continental Gatorskin Folding Bike Tire, incorporates multiple technologies to provide durability without sacrificing performance.
What to know before you buy a folding bike tire
A lot of technology goes into modern folding bike tires. In particular, you’ll want to look at the materials used and how they are constructed.
Tire treads are still largely vulcanized rubber (albeit with chemicals added to keep it soft and supple). The bead is usually kevlar, rather than the steel cables in standard bike tires. It’s very strong but will bend readily. Beneath the tread, several different materials make up the supporting carcass. Polyester fibers are added to the canvas weave to give additional strength. Carbon fiber may also be incorporated. Synthetic polymers (polyamides) can be used to add toughness to sidewalls.
It’s also important to check tread compound. A single rubber blend is used on cheaper folding bike tires, but dual compounds (marked DC) and occasionally triple compounds (TC) are used for specific performance advantages — like increased grip off road, for example. Premium folding bike tires are designed for different characteristics, so if you’re investing in those, you’ll want to check that aspect in particular.
Folding bike tire features
Rolling resistance is a much-quoted feature of folding bike tires. Basically, high rolling resistance means you need more energy to get the tire moving. That’s a disadvantage on a road bike where you want as little rolling resistance as possible. It’s not such a big deal on a mountain bike, and in truth unless you’re riding competitively you may not notice an appreciable difference. The other thing to consider is that low rolling resistance usually means a smoother tire with few grooves — great for dry riding, but slippery in the wet. If you use your bike for commuting, you’ll want a more balanced approach than if you use it for racing.
The thread count — given as threads per inch (TPI) will also be of interest to competitive cyclists. Low thread count (60 TPI, for example) means thicker fibers are used and the tire will be heavier. Higher TPI (100 and up) means a lighter carcass but one that’s probably not as strong. It’s a characteristic that’s typical of race tires.
Folding bike tire cost
Cheap folding bike tires start at around $20 each, though for quality brands you’re likely to pay $30 to $60 — tubeless-ready tires being the more expensive. Fully tubeless, particularly competition tires, can top $100.
Folding bike tire FAQ
Is there a difference between a ‘tubeless’ and a ‘tubeless-ready’ folding bike tire?
A. Yes, and it's an important one. Tubeless tires can only be used on wheels specifically designed for them. Tubeless-ready (or tubeless compatible) tires can either be used with an inner tube, or as tubeless.
Is a folding bike tire more difficult to fit than a standard tire?
A. No. Generally speaking, they are a little easier because the tire bead is softer. Care is still required when fitting tubed tires so as not to pinch the tube, but if you've fitted non-folding tires you should have no problems with folding ones.
Which folding bike tire should I get?
Best of the best folding bike tire
Continental Gatorskin Folding Bike Tire: available at Amazon
Our take: Tough, high-performance tire aimed at the road-riding enthusiast.
What we like: Hand-made tires use carbon and polyamide to provide excellent tread durability and puncture protection without sacrificing rolling resistance. A great choice for commuting and touring. Wide range of sizes.
What we dislike: Not much. A few feel puncture protection is not as great as claimed.
Best bang for your buck folding bike tire
Kenda Koast Street Folding Tire: available at Amazon
Our take: Low-cost tire aimed at road bikes or mountain bikes used on the road.
What we like: Tread provides low rolling resistance plus a good balance between directional stability and grip for cornering. Grooved for high water dispersal rate. Great value for asphalt use.
What we dislike: Limited size range.
Honorable mention folding bike tire
WTB Riddler Folding Off-Road Tire: available at Amazon
Our take: High-quality, tubeless-ready tire great for dirt and gravel.
What we like: Clever design features close packed center tread to reduce straight line rolling resistance plus chunky outer knobs for improved cornering traction. Dual compound provides good wear rate.
What we dislike: Some have reported slow leaks when used tubeless.
Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.
Latest Consumer Reviews
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.