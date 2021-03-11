Best cheap golf balls

Inexpensive golf balls
Golf ball technology has progressed significantly over the past two decades, and along with the performance improvements, the prices have also reached new highs.
A typical box of a dozen high-quality golf balls used to cost about $30. Now the price has grown to over $50. However, most golf ball manufacturers offer balls for every player level and budget, and there are even some cheap balls on the market that are suited for the low handicap player.
Here are some inexpensive golf ball recommendations for all player levels and how they can benefit their game.
How golf balls are made
Golf balls have gone through drastic changes since the earliest days of the game. In the 1400s, Dutch golfers played with smooth wooden balls made from beech or elm. Looking for better ball flight, in the 1600s, the Scots changed to a sewn “featherie” ball stuffed with wet goose feathers and held together with three pieces of leather.
Two hundred years later, in 1848, the Rev. Dr. Robert Adams Patterson invented the gutta-percha ball (guttie), made with the newly discovered multi-use substance called rubber. Golf ball manufacturing evolved to mass production when balls were made by pouring hot rubber into molds.
During the early days of golf, Scottish golfers discovered that their old scuffed, scratched and cut balls traveled farther than their new smooth ones.
In 1905, William Taylor, seeking more distance, tried simulating the scuffed golf balls by applying a dimple pattern to a Haskell golf ball. The dimples produce a thin, turbulent boundary layer of air that hugs the ball's surface, decreasing the size of wake at the back of the ball. Less wake means less drag, and therefore more distance.
The modern-day two-piece ball starts with a spherical molded core made of rubber (or synthetic rubber). Hot plastic, either urethane or surlyn is injected, creating a durable, dimpled coating around the core.
Three-piece balls add a rubber covering over the core before applying the final coating.
Four-piece balls are made with an additional covering around the core that is harder than the first core cover but softer than the final coating. Variations in materials and composition among manufacturers will affect the distance and control.
Golf ball performance characteristics
The appropriate selection of a golf ball can benefit any level of golfer, the beginner, the mid-handicapper, and the tour player (or amateur low handicapper).
Three principal characteristics of better golf balls can help improve your scores.
Distance:
Almost every golfer will tell you they would like more distance, especially off the tee. Using a ball that travels 10 yards farther might make the difference between making a par or a birdie on a par 5 hole for the low handicap player.
Spin:
Every shot, regardless of the golf club used, creates some backspin. The spin rate influences the distance and height the ball travels. Without it, tees shots would follow a low trajectory at the expense of carry distance. A spinning golf ball will also stop better, giving you better control on the greens. However, excessive spin, especially on approach shots, can create too much lift, producing ballooning shots that do not travel far enough.
Feel:
While feel is an essential element in producing a rhythmic golf club swing, the golf ball’s feel, when struck by the club head (or putter), provides feedback about the resultant shot. Top-quality golf balls are made to give you more feel off the clubface and better feedback, which help improve your game.
Two, three or four-piece balls
The two-piece golf ball with extra distance and less spin is appropriate for beginner golfers, while advanced players can take advantage of better control characteristics typical of a three-piece golf ball.
The four-piece golf ball is the product of modern engineering and technology. It flies a long distance but will stop quickly as well. Tour players and low handicappers have the skills and high swing speeds suited for the four-piece golf ball.
Best cheap golf balls for a high handicap
For distance:
Volvik Crystal: $28 per dozenDesigned for golfers with a slow to medium swing speed, these balls produce straight shots with low spin on the driver and a high ball flight for more distance and good spin on wedges.
Srixon Soft Feel: $20 per dozenFeatures a compression of 71, best for golfers with swing speeds in the 70-80 mph range giving them more distance, a higher launch, and minimal sidespin (less slicing)
For direction:
Callaway Superhot 55: $30 per dozenThese balls are designed for the player looking for low-spin distance off the tee (fewer balls out-of-bounds) and reliable spin and control around the greens.
Bridgestone E6: $22 per dozenThe low driver and long iron spin results in a straighter flight, less hooking and slicing, and greater distance.
For extra spin:
Srixon Z-Star XV: $28 per dozenThis ball provides players with high swing speeds, exceptional feel and maximum distance, an excellent alternative to Pro V1 at a much lower price.
Titleist DT Trusoft: $45 per dozenLow compression and exceptionally soft feel, but long-distance.
Best cheap golf balls for a medium handicap
Callaway Supersoft: $23 per dozenCallaway's softest golf ball with a 35 compression reduces spin resulting in a straight ball flight and excellent feel.
Taylormade Noodle Long and Soft: $15 pack of 15 ballsThe least expensive ball on our list provides a soft 34 compression suited for medium-handicap players with swing speeds below 90.
Best cheap golf balls for a low handicap
The most widely played golf ball by professionals on the PGA Tour is the Titleist Pro V1. But at their typical cost — usually around $60 a dozen, it’s especially painful to lose one.
These are our recommended alternatives to the Titleist Pro V1 balls.
Srixon AD333: $30 per dozenThe AD333 uses a core technology with variable stiffness to provide a better feel and extraordinary distance on every shot.
Callaway Warbird: $18 per dozenUnique aerodynamics reduce drag and boosts high launches for increased speed and distance.
Jeff Harper is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.
