Best cheap coolers

How to find the best affordable coolers
Coolers make it possible to bring food and beverages on the road, all without spoiling, melting or getting too warm. While it’s tempting to spend top dollar on a cooler, there are plenty of affordable options worth considering.
To find a cheap cooler that keeps food and drinks at optimal temperatures, you’ll need to take a closer look at a key feature. Insulation and closure type, for example, are great indicators of a cooler’s quality.
Learn how to examine these features and more to find the best cheap cooler with this buying guide.
Cheap vs. expensive coolers
Construction quality
One of the main differences between cheap and expensive coolers is construction quality.
While many cheap coolers are well made, they're rarely as durable as high-end coolers, like the Yeti Tundra 65 Hard Cooler. In fact, this particular cooler boasts that it even holds up to bear attacks — a quality you probably won't find in cheaper coolers.
A cheap cooler that is well cared for may last for a decade or longer. So unless you truly need a rugged cooler for heavy-duty use, you’ll find quite a few affordable, well-made coolers that suit your needs.
Warranty
Generally speaking, the more you spend on a cooler, the better the warranty. Many expensive coolers are backed by lifetime warranties. There are some coolers with limited warranties, which may last up to 10 years. Unfortunately, this isn’t always the case with cheaper coolers.
More often than not, warranties on affordable coolers are significantly shorter. Some cheap coolers from lesser-known manufacturers even lack warranties beyond 30 days.
For that reason, many consumers on a budget gravitate toward affordable coolers made by reputable brands that offer longer warranties. These typically peak at three years, though a handful of manufacturers offer limited warranties up to five years.
Cost
Premium coolers typically cost anywhere from $100-$500. Cheap coolers, on the other hand, range between $15-$100.
Key features to compare in cheap coolers
Insulation
Most coolers use various types of foam insulation to regulate the internal temperature. Some low-quality coolers use Styrofoam, whereas better-made ones use polyurethane or polyethylene foam.
While most coolers have four sides, in cheap coolers it’s common to only have three insulated sides. If you’re wondering where the fourth side that isn’t insulated is located, it’s the lid. There are some coolers with insulated lids, but they tend to be premium-priced.
Closure
The most common closure types of coolers include snapping, locking and zipper closures.
Snapping closures, as seen on this Coleman cooler, consist of a hard lid that snaps closed. While easy to open, there's no additional mechanism to secure the lid.
Locking closures, like the ones on this Igloo cooler, are considered more secure options. They offer a much tighter seal, which in turn contributes to better internal temperature regulation.
Zipper closures are seen on soft-sided coolers. Some zippers have a separate lining layer behind them to prevent cold air from seeping out, like this Lifewit Cooler Bag. Lower-quality zippers, however, are prone to catching on inner layers.
Capacity
Finding the right cheap cooler involves choosing which capacity suits your needs. Fortunately, manufacturers typically list how many cans or bottles fit inside coolers. However, other manufacturers list the capacity in quarts, liters or gallons, which can make it difficult for some consumers to envision its actual capacity.
To keep things simple, here’s a simple rundown: Small coolers usually hold around a dozen cans, whereas mid-size coolers hold closer to 36 cans. The largest coolers may hold up to 60-100 cans.
Portability
Coolers are designed to be portable and convenient. Some, however, are much easier to move than others.
- Smaller coolers are often equipped with adjustable shoulder straps or tote handles, like the CleverMade Collapsible Cooler Bag.
- Many mid-size and large coolers, like Coleman Xtreme 5-Day Cooler, have wheels for easy trolleying across parking lots or campgrounds.
- A few coolers, such as Igloo Island Breeze 48-Quart Cooler, only have handles. Given their size and weight, you may need to enlist the help of someone else to move them.
Cold time
A cooler’s cold time often boils down to design and insulation quality. It comes as no surprise that cheap coolers often have shorter cold times than premium ones with high-end insulation.
However, cold time is also impacted by how well you pack the cooler and how often it’s left open. That’s why there are often discrepancies between advertised and actual cold times.
Note that cold times listed for coolers fall into the category of "best case scenario." More than anything, it refers to the maximum amount of time a cooler will keep food and drinks cold, provided it's packed strategically with ice or cold packs.
Best cheap coolers
Best cheap lunch box cooler
Best cheap tote cooler
Arctic Zone Jumbo Hot/Cold Food Carrier: available at Amazon In addition to a leak-proof design, the lining of this insulated tote is infused with Microban to protect against stains and odors.
Best cheap rolling cooler
Coleman 40-Quart Wheeled Cooler: available at Amazon and Home Depot If you're in the market for a rolling cooler, this Coleman model has rugged wheels and a molded handle for easy toting.
Best cheap picnic cooler
Picnic at Ascot Trellis Folding Cooler: available at Bed Bath & Beyond A favorite among outdoor eating enthusiasts, this large-capacity cooler is ideal to carry trays of food and has tote handles and a shoulder strap.
Best cheap beach cooler
AO Coolers Original Soft Cooler: available at Amazon Designed to withstand 120-degree heat for up to 24 hours, this cooler is equipped with five layers of insulation to keep contents cold all day.
Best cheap small cooler
Igloo The Boss 14-Quart Playmate Cooler: available at Amazon This limited-edition variation of a signature Igloo cooler remains a customer favorite for its rugged construction and easy-open design.
Best cheap midsize cooler
Coleman 48-Quart Performance Cooler: available at Amazon, Wayfair, Kohl's and Home Depot Consumers appreciate the leak-resistant drain in this design, which saves you from tipping the entire cooler to empty liquid.
Best cheap large cooler
Coleman 100-Quart Xtreme 5 Wheeled Cooler: available at Amazon, Wayfair and Dick's Sporting Goods Not only does this large-capacity cooler hold up to 160 cans, but it also doubles as a seat with a 250-pound weight capacity.
