The best boat anchor

Choosing the right boat anchor is far from straightforward. There are temporary anchors, overnight anchors and numerous different designs to suit particular conditions. We’ve been looking into the latest models so we can help you choose which is right for your vessel. We’ve also chosen a few favorites. Top spot goes to the Windrider Boat Anchor Kit, which includes everything needed to secure a wide variety of vessels up to 32 feet long.
What to know before you buy a boat anchor
There is no one perfect boat anchor. The trick is choosing the type that’s suitable for the conditions you encounter most often. The following are the most common designs, though you may want to investigate further if you have an unusual craft or specific need not covered here.
Fluke anchors are perhaps the most popular. Cost is usually modest, and they are available to suit many different craft. They are best in mud, sand or silt, where they dig in easily. They often struggle to take hold in vegetation.
Plow anchors, as the name suggests, dig themselves in readily. They are efficient among rocks, gravel, clay and vegetation but can drag in loose surfaces. Some plow anchors have a roll bar to right them if they lie at an angle, thus increasing the strength of hold in most conditions.
Claw anchors provide strong grip in most bottoms and are favored in windy conditions. However, they can be both comparatively bulky and quite heavy.
Grapnel anchors are ideal for small craft, because the four prongs fold when not in use, making them the most compact. The only drawback is that they lack the holding power of other designs and are only suitable for lakes and slow-moving rivers.
Boat anchor features
Material is important, particularly if you’re using a boat anchor in harsh saltwater environments. Most anchors are steel, which is then galvanized — dipped in molten zinc — to protect them from rust. It’s a cost-effective approach, though the coating may chip or wear off over time. A better-quality solution is stainless steel, which is highly resistant to corrosion and looks beautiful but is expensive.
Most manufacturers rate their anchor by the length of boat they feel it’s suitable for. It gives some guidance but is something of a rough guess because it doesn’t take into account beam, or boat design. Sometimes you’ll find holding power is quoted, which takes into account wind speed as well as boat size. Unfortunately, few manufacturers provide this data. However, it is possible to find some independent information online.
You’ll also want to check exactly what you get for your money. Often, it’s just the anchor but anchor kits may include rope, chain and shackles, which can be very convenient.
Boat anchor cost
You can find small, folding anchors for personal watercraft, kayaks, etc., for under $10. Those for day use on larger vessels run anywhere from $25 to $50. If you want high quality for overnight anchoring you could pay up to $200 depending on type and size. Stainless steel models are considerably more.
Boat anchor FAQ
Which is best for attaching an anchor, rope or chain?
A. Much depends on the type of anchor and size of craft. Modern nylon rope is very strong and has a degree of give, so if the boat moves it doesn't jar. A small length of chain is often fixed closest to the anchor, where a rope might be abraded by rocks or gravel on the bottom.
Is it important to get the heaviest anchor possible?
A. No. It's more important to have an anchor suitable for the kind of bottom conditions you encounter, with a weight that's appropriate to the size of boat. Manufacturers should provide guidance.
Which boat anchor should I get?
Best of the best boat anchor
Windrider Boat Anchor Kit: available at Amazon
Our take: Comprehensive anchor kit provides first-time buyers with all they need.
What we like: Kit comprises tough, galvanized steel anchor, triple strand 3/8-inch nylon rope, 5/16-inch chain plus shackles. Flukes provide excellent grab in soft sand and mud. Two sizes, for boats 15 to 32 feet.
What we dislike: Occasionally arrives with shackles missing. Some would prefer a more substantial chain.
Best bang for your buck boat anchor
Seachoice Deluxe Anchor: available at Amazon
Our take: Budget model provides good stability for rivers, lakes and moderate seas.
What we like: Made from durable hot-dipped galvanized steel. Fluke shape delivers good weight-to-holding-power ratio in soft bottoms. Available in four sizes for boats from 12 to 35 feet.
What we dislike: Inconsistent welding. Finish can be patchy.
Honorable mention boat anchor
Extreme Max Folding/Grapnel Anchor: available at Amazon
Our take: Compact and affordable anchor for inland waterways with modest currents.
What we like: Space saving design ideal for dinghies, kayaks, jon boats, etc. Suits grassy or rocky bottoms. Rust-resistant galvanized steel. Available in a wide range of sizes from 1.5 pounds. to 13 pounds.
What we dislike: Not much, though the finish of the castings is a bit rough.
